Antlers, coaches ready to kick off season

With the final week of July coming to an end, that means Tivy football practices are just around the corner as the Antlers will try and punch another ticket to the Class 5A D-II playoffs.
The Antlers begin 2023 practice sessions Monday, July 31 with varsity and junior varsity players working out 7-9:30 a.m. until Thursday. Incoming freshmen practices will run 10 a.m. to noon.
Friday, Aug. 4 practices will last 8-9 a.m. for varsity and junior varsity, while freshmen will go 9-10 a.m. during the day.
Tivy’s traditional 9-11 p.m. practice under the lights will take place following a 6 p.m. parent meeting and an 8 p.m. pep rally.
Last year’s Antlers put together a three-game win streak during district action, squeaking into postseason after a two-year absence. The Antlers finished the year 5-6 overall and 3-3 against District 13-5A D-II.
Tivy is predicted to finish sixth in district action by Texas Football Magazine’s prognosticators, but 22 returning lettermen bring plenty of experience that could cloud that forecast, and instead result in playoff contention.
Among the experienced hands will be three offensive and six defensive returning starters.
Wiley Flores, Stormy Rhodes, Aidan Varwig, Dom Vasquez, Elijah Alvarado, Curtis Woods, Jaxson Kincaid, Julian Rhodes, Cayden Brown, Cade Jones, Carson Jones, River Risinger, Tate Fahey, Jacob Flores, Cole Dendy, and Mickey Nelson are Antlers to watch, according to head coach David Jones.
Tivy will have 10 days of preparation before traveling to Boerne for its first scrimmage Friday, Aug. 11.
The Antlers host Lake Belton on Friday, Aug. 18 in another scrimmage before Tivy opens up regular season action hosting Medina Valley on Friday, Aug. 25.
