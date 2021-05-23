County inviting organizations to place wreaths during Memorial Day observance

Local organizations are being invited by the Kerr County Commissioners’ Court to present wreaths in remembrance of “our nation’s heroes” during the Memorial Day Observance on Monday, May 31.
The ceremony will start at 10 a.m. at the War Memorial located on the Kerr County Courthouse grounds, 700 Main Street in Kerrville.
Those who would like to present a wreath during the event are required to register in advance on that Monday before the ceremony begins.
For more information, contact the Kerr County Veterans Service Office at 830-792-2203.
