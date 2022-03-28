City prepares for next phase of street maintenance program

The City of Kerrville has announced another portion of the annual street maintenance program began on Saturday, March 19.
The city’s contractor, Viking Construction, Inc., will begin the slurry seal treatment of several local streets. This is a maintenance component of the Streets Pavement Management System adopted in 2019 to better maintain streets and preserve their condition in hopes of avoiding costly rebuilds in the future.
The maintenance program is funded annually through the Streets Division’s operating budget approved by city council. This fiscal year, city council has approved slightly over $2 million in funding for the overall street maintenance program.
The slurry seal process spreads an asphalt and aggregate mixture on the street surface to provide a protective coating that extends the pavement's useful life, and is a key component of the city’s comprehensive street maintenance program.
More information about the city’s comprehensive street maintenance program, as well as general information, can be found on the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
Slurry seal work is scheduled for next few weeks on portions of the following roads:
• Arizona Ash Drive E;
• Waterfront Drive E;
• Nichols Street N;
• Indian Trail N;
• Vicksburg Avenue N;
• Old FM 689 E;
• Boxelder Drive E;
• Valley Drive N;
• Clairmont Drive N;
• Olympic Drive;
• Dena Drive E;
• Crescent Drive N;
• Brian Drive N;
• Tennis Street N;
• Chalet Trail N;
• Alpine Drive N;
• Thurman Street N;
• Culberson Avenue N;
• Vantage Circle.
Be aware that wet slurry seal can stick and stain. Walking or driving on wet slurry seal can leave unsightly tracks on the road, stick to shoes, car tires and finishes, and stain sidewalks and driveways. Do not drive or walk on slurry seal until the contractor, Viking Construction, Inc., has removed all barricades and traffic cones.
The City of Kerrville understands road projects like this can be inconvenient for drivers. Staff has taken all necessary measures to have this work completed in an efficient manner. If you have any questions about the scheduled work or would like additional information, please visit the City website www.kerrvilletx.gov or contact the City of Kerrville at (830) 257-8000.
