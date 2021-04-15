KPUB hosting ‘Touch a Truck & Thank a Lineman’ event on April 17

The Kerrville Public Utility Board is hosting a family-friendly event to meet our heroes in hardhats in conjunction with “National Lineman Appreciation Day.” Each year, this national day is a time to express our utmost appreciation to the line workers who work so hard to keep our community’s lights on each day. The public is invited to bring the family, enjoy free festivities and give your thanks to our line workers for all that they do.
The event will be hosted on Saturday, April 17, from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. in the back KPUB parking lot at 2250 Memorial Blvd. Family-friendly activities will include taking a ride in one of KPUB’s bucket trucks, pole climbing demos, line worker tool displays, photo ops with our linemen, and more. KPUB will be providing free hot dogs, chips and refreshments on a first-come, first-serve basis, as well as a free lineman t-shirt for the first 50 attendees.
“This has been a challenging year for us all with the ERCOT events and historical storms,” said Mike Wittler, KPUB General Manager & CEO. “We are thrilled to celebrate with our community to give thanks to our hard-working linemen. They deserve all the praise and appreciation for the work they do each day.”
For more information, please contact KPUB at (830) 257-3050 or visit kpub.com/thankalineman.
National Lineman Appreciation Day is on Sunday, April 18, but the event will be hosted on a Saturday for greater public participation.
