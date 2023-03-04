BCFS looking for adult mentors

Baptist Child and Family Services’ Youth Averted From Delinquency program in Kerrville is connecting at-risk youth with local mentors to help shape their futures – one child at a time, said Monica Crider, who coordinates, directs and trains mentors.
“We do one-on-one meetings and group mentoring, events and do team-building to engage kids together,” Crider told the Community Journal.
Kamaria Woods, director of BCFS Health and Human Services, noted that Youth Averted from Delinquency as a program has existed since 2013 to identify youth that are at risk, often on probation or struggling with truancy. Program youth meet with case manager Norman Taylor once a week as part of the program.
But after receiving an additional grant in October, 2020 from the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention in the amount of $500,000 to provide a mentoring program, new one-on-one community mentoring services were born.
It was a labor of love to launch it in the middle of the pandemic, Woods said, and Crider now helms the important task of training mentors.
“There are thirty-five youth to serve for this year,” Crider said, noting that there are approximately 10 active mentors serving them across the county. Ultimately, she hopes to have one mentor per youth.
Youth meet for weekly one-on-one sessions with mentors that can be held either at the organization’s own Transition Center or out in the community.
Woods noted that there are many at-risk youth in Kerr County and not enough youth programs.
“Just looking at the youth we currently serve — a lot of times they are from single-parent homes, or even if they do have both parents, either father or mother works more and often the other becomes a single parent,” she said. “You might have youth who don’t have a lot of productivity and may end up hanging around the wrong crowd.”
Crider said she’s working on extensive community outreach to recruit new mentors.
“Something we’re doing right now is going to city council, going to networking lunches, we have a banner that is displayed throughout the city at different times of the year,” she said. “I go out and I talk, I speak, I put advertisements out to get people to come in and show interest, explaining what the duties are to be a mentor and the process.”
In order to mentor with the program, volunteers must pass a background check, drug screening and fingerprint screening. Then training begins. The process can take six months.
“Their first ten hours of training has to be done before they are matched with a youth,” Crider explained. “They’re not just thrown out there – they have that foundation work.”
Once matched with a mentor, mentor and mentee meet first at the Transition Center to get to know each other, then meet once a week for an hour wherever they choose – ideally for at least a year.
While some students are matched due to probation requirements, Crider said, many continue to meet with their mentor after they are off probation.
“We want to see that longevity and building up that relationship,” she said.
Case manager Norman Taylor also meets with youth once a week and helps recommend youth for YAD mentoring.
“My whole thing is I try to get them started (with mentoring) as soon as possible,” Taylor said. “Primarily the youth are coming here from the juvenile justice department and referrals from schools due to failure to attend. But I accept all youth from the community.”
Crider said she tries to pair youth with mentors with similar interests.
“When I interview the mentor, I ask about their interests and hobbies, what they would like to do as far as activities with their mentee,” she said. “Sometimes if they’re a little shy, I can pair them with a (more outgoing) mentor, to help them out of their shell a little bit.”
YAD mentoring is for any youth at risk of “slipping through the cracks,” added Woods — not just those court-mandated to attend.
“The kids in this community need somebody,” she said. “We want to support the kids as much as we can right now.”
Taylor said the YAD mentoring program introduces students to new ways of thinking.
“By talking to people that make them believe in themselves and having these various programs, it gives them something to do, to keep them busy and keep them occupied,” he said. “They have someone who cares.”
And whether kids know it or not, they have a need for mentoring, Crider added.
“They yearn to have someone outside of their normal circle to talk to and hang out with,” she said. “I want the community to understand the title of ‘delinquent teen’ doesn’t make them a bad person. They’re not violent. They just need some direction, some extra guidance and encouragement.”
For more information on mentoring training and opportunities with YAD, contact ma7803@bcfs.net for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.