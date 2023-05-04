Trustees hear draft of school marshal program, support for library

Kerrville Independent School Board of Trustees were presented with a draft plan to create a school marshal program, and heard passionate pleas from parents pledging support for librarians and asking parents to cease book-banning efforts, at their regular meeting held Tuesday, April 25.
School marshal program
Assistant KISD Superintendent Wade Ivy presented a draft of the proposed school marshal program, saying he was going to define the program, explain how such a program might look within KISD and what steps have been taken to get to this point.
Ivy said that KISD has four school resource officers provided by the Kerrville Police Department to cover seven campuses, including the four elementary schools, Hal Peterson Middle School, Tivy High School and the Early Childhood Center.
“What we are trying to accomplish is to have armed security at every one of those seven campuses in some form or fashion,” Ivy said. “That would mean we would assign an SRO (school resource officer) to four campuses and assign a school marshal to the other three.”
Ivy said the reason for considering a school marshal program is to deter acts of gun violence at KISD schools and ensure a quick response should an act of violence occur.
The program would encompass training KISD staff through the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement and arming them while on campus.
“The school marshals are going to be retired law enforcement officers that are hired by the district, and/or volunteers that are employed by the district that are non-teaching staff,” Ivy said.
He explained that teaching staff would be omitted from consideration as a school marshal because teachers would have a specific job in protecting the children in their classroom in the case of an active shooter.
Ivy said volunteer staff could include administrators or other individuals not in regular direct contact with students.
Ivy said school marshal qualifications include:
• Being employed by the district;
• Possessing a Texas License to Carry a Handgun;
• Must pass a psychological exam administered by TCOLE;
• Complete 80-hour school marshal training program provided by TCOLE, and;
• Complete 16-hour renewal course every two years.
School marshals would be trained in strategies for preventing school shootings and providing security; legal issues related to use of deadly force; effective law enforcement strategies; proficiency with a handgun and response to an emergency requiring deadly force, Ivy said.
“We’ve had conversations with our school resource officers and with KPD Chief McCall and one of our top priorities is for the district and the Kerrville Police Department is that the marshals and our SRO’s along with the Special Operations Unit to have opportunities to train together and that KPD is aware of who our school marshals are, and that our school marshals would be identifiable if they were ever responding to a school shooting,” Ivy said.
Ivy said prior to the presentation, he and former superintendent Dr. Mark Foust had discussions with the Texas Education Agency, TCOLE, Wylie ISD and the district’s School Health Advisory Council in the fall.
Just recently, Ivy said, KISD administration conducted a staff and parent survey on the opinion of implementing a school marshal program and conducted conversations with the district’s legal counsel, as well as with KPD, county constables and with district and campus administrators.
Ivy said in January of 2022, a total of 313 staff participated in a survey and 71 percent were in favor of a school marshal program.
In March, the parent and staff survey was conducted with 92.6 percent of all respondents agreeing that “adding armed security at all campuses through the use of school resource officers and school marshals will make our schools safer,” Ivy said.
Ivy explained that his presentation was informational at this point and said the next steps include a resolution from the board to implement such a program and updating and adopting applicable policies.
He said the job would be posted for the three positions and interviews conducted prior to hiring and selecting the new school marshals.
Those selected would then begin the 80-hour training, which would allow for implementation of the KISD School Marshal Program for the upcoming school year.
Upon completion of Ivy’s presentation, Interim Superintendent Jarrett Jachade said the board would be able to vote on implementation of the school marshal program and pass a resolution at the May trustee meeting.
Support for books, teachers
KISD parent Hayley Marlar, a Kerrville resident for than 10 years, shared her views of why diversity in library books is important to her family.
“I am an educator and I have two children in KISD schools that happen to both be adopted and also African American,” Marlar said. “From the day that we brought them home from the hospital, we have been reading them stories and that has turned them into avid readers themselves. I remember searching the libraries and bookstores for books to read to my children that had kids in the plot that looked like them or maybe the kids were adopted or maybe their family looked a little bit different like ours does. This was not an easy task 10 years ago, however, times have changed and African American authors are having their voice brought into the world.”
She said African American authors are sharing their stories through graphic novels, novels and picture books, which promotes conversation between parents and children over social and racial issues.
“I truly believe that this creates empathy and the ability to put yourself in someone else’s shoes and to think about how that person might feel or to connect to that person because you have been there and you know exactly how that person is feeling,” Marlar said.
She said reading books helps create an understanding of the “world around us” among children and their parents.
“However, we have parents that are standing up saying that some books by black authors, about black children with their possible, uncomfortable situations are not allowed to be in our libraries,” Marlar said. “These authors are wanting to share, tell and connect their stories to other children … my two children … and they are willing read it and learn from it. I think that these parents might need to break down their very own pre-conceived notions. They might need to go back and learn and find empathy for others and maybe they could use this as a starting point in their own house to talk about different and difficult situations that are happening in the world and that have happened in the world and maybe these parents could actually start experiencing some continuous learning, which is something that we in KISD have as a very value of our district.”
Marlar quoted author Judy Blume, who recently addressed book banning by saying: “I believe that censorship grows out of fear and because fear is contagious, some parents are easily swayed. Book banning satisfies their need to feel in control of their children’s lives. This fear is often disguised as moral outrage. They want to believe that if their children do not read about it, their children won’t know about it and if they don’t know about it, it won’t happen.”
She said banning books will not stop children from learning about uncomfortable issues, adding that knowledge is powerful in development.
“Can we please just stop … stop trying to ban these books and, instead, choose love, empathy and compassion through education,” Marlar said.
Jamie Riordan said she was touched by Marlar’s presentation, saying it was “the best kind of a lot,” and then thanked trustees for their dedication to the district.
“I, too, am here to support our libraries and our teachers,” Riordan said. “It’s impossible to ignore what is going on right now, not just here in Kerrville, but throughout our entire country.”
She said she was speaking out in support of the district, its librarians and inventory of books, saying the continued book challenges are troubling.
“Due to the school board elections this topic (book challenges) have been thrust into the limelight and I fear we can do nothing to squash it and it will never go away,” Riordan said.
Riordan said she wrote former superintendent Dr. Mark Foust regularly regarding her concerns over book challenges and was assured her concerns were being taken as seriously as any other parent’s concerns.
“But I can’t help but feel that parents that stand in this room regularly that speak out against books feel as if they are the only ones talking,” Riordan said. “The parents that were incredibly vocal stating they deserve the right to choose what is best for their families are the same ones in here demanding they get to choose what books all children get to read. These people, as well as the community, as well as the school board need to hear another point of view.”
Riordan said children deserve to read books that allow them to see themselves in the stories they read.
“Those children, with their families, should also have the freedom to choose exactly what books they would like to read without consideration of how other parents may feel,” Riordan said. “I do not believe a small group of parents have the right to decide what books should be available to all children in the district. If we continue to allow one parent, or a small group of parents to challenge every book they have a problem with, we will be wasting an incredible amount of time.”
She said parents should not be able to challenge a book unless they have read it themselves and provided a “book report” on what they have read and identify what is inappropriate within the book.
“If there is not sufficient evidence in the report that warrants a challenge, we do not waste our time reviewing the book and it remains on the shelf,” Riordan said. “The teachers and librarians deserve our support. They need it from parents and from you as a school board. They cannot continue to alter their curriculum to cater to individual parent’s ideologies.”
Riordan said the loud, vocal attacks are only hurting teachers, who deserve better.
Presentations
• Hal Peterson Middle School Theater teacher Heather Cunningham and three of her students were introduced and recognized by the board for achievements in University Interscholastic League Competition. Cunningham also noted student Hayden Magnell was selected to compete nationally after excelling in the Texas Thespians Festival.
• Hunter Miller, KISD Elementary UIL District Coordinator, recognized several students for outstanding achievements during district competition. Those students were: Tyler Bailey (TES), Eowyn O’Brien (NES), Audrey Pierce (TES), Ryan Gonzales (NES), Abigail Freudensprung (TES), Gentry Pipkin (TES), Mack Stueber (TES), Clover Daniels (TES), Preston Thomason (TES), Sawyer Green (TES), Cami Macrum (DES) and Uriah Ramsay (TES), Samantha Houghton (TES), Sydney Armstrong (TES), Abigail Resendiz (NES), Isabella Escalara (DES) and Sydney Clemens (DES).
• Trustees honored Texas Education Agency State Board of Education Member District 10 Tom Maynard for his dedication to education for more than 30 years, including a dedicated leadership for the Texas FFA.
• For their service to the district, the inaugural Leadership KISD Cohort 2022-23 members were recognized and presented with a certificate of appreciation. Those members are Chelsey Cheney, Security State Bank; Dr. Lucien Costley, Schreiner University; Julie Davis, Kerrville Convention & Visitor’s Bureau; Paige Sumner, Kerrville Public School Foundation; Bessie Fifer, community member; Kerrville Police Chief Chris McCall; Gregory Heath, KISD parent; Ashley Hoppe, Peterson Health; Geri Magnell, Fore Premier Properties; Mary Rohrer, Kerrville-Kerr County Airport; Trina Sanchez, City of Kerrville; Elizabeth Schneider, parent; Jillian Smith, Kerrville Daily Times; Cori Sumrall, parent; Paula Johnson; and James Avery Craftsman.
Other business
• Interim Superintendent and Chief Financial Officer Jarrett Jachade provided a finance report and budget update, stating that the district was operating below budget and enjoys a healthy fund balance.
Jachade also noted several items being discussed in the Texas Legislature that would assist in increasing teacher salaries and told trustees he and his staff were keeping an eye on the progress of those bills in the House and Senate.
• Trustees unanimously confirmed naming Dr. Brent Ringo, of Garland, Texas, as the lone finalist for the KISD superintendent post and finalizing his employment contract.
• By a 4-0 vote, trustees approved the creation of a resolution against school vouchers, education savings accounts, taxpayer savings grants and other mechanisms which would reduce public education funding. The resolution would then be forwarded to Texas lawmakers.
• Trustees approved the resignations of employees and the hiring of replacements at various campuses.
• As required by the Texas Education Agency, the board publicly noted the completion of mandatory training by each trustee.
Consent agenda
With one vote, trustees approved the following items under the consent agenda:
• Minutes of the regular board meeting from March 20;
• Minutes from special called meetings held on March 21, March 22, March 23, March 28, March 29, March 30 and April 4 (regarding the superintendent search);
• Consideration of an engagement letter to hire a certified public accountant to perform an audit of the district’s financial statements;
• Upcoming events report.
