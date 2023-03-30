KFD highlights culture, family

With record attendance of more than 200 guests, including 72 of 81 department members, Kerrville Fire Department Chief Eric Maloney highlighted collective achievements, emphasized the family-oriented culture of the department and recognized individuals for outstanding accom- plishments at last week’s annual KFD Award Banquet.
“This is a proud time to a be a firefighter, EMT or paramedic with the Kerrville Fire Department,” Maloney said.
Maloney said he is a 26-year member of the KFD and he is proud of the culture and the optimistic future of the department he leads.
“We’re no ordinary fire department, but instead have a ‘fire family atmosphere,’ built by brothers and sisters of yesterday, molded by members of today, with a vision of a more resilient tomorrow,” Maloney said. “Last year, we talked about the rich history of the Kerrville Fire Department and the plea from Chief E.T. Butt to build our first fire station. Our history is filled with those stories of honor and courage. Tonight, I want to talk about the why and the what we have achieved together.”
Maloney then introduced seven former and retired KFD members, including retired Chief Raymond Holloway and retired Fire Marshal Keith Spenrath.
“These are just a few of the giants who this department was built upon, and we are very grateful for their service to our community. We are also proud to serve in their footsteps as we continue the traditions and culture of the Kerrville Fire Department,” Maloney said.
Maloney also noted KFD line-of-duty deaths, including firefighter William Roberts (1936) and Capt. Clifford Blackwell (1967). In remembrance, Maloney noted KFD members who died while serving the department, including Capt. Johnny Fitzgerald (1995) and Battalion Chief Ray Crooks (2006).
“Our culture spans over 100 years of dedication, pride and loyalty passed on from generation to generation,” Maloney said.
Looking at today, Maloney said, the department has formed committees, task forces and teams to engage and empower members of the KFD.
“We continue to work together to improve our department and strengthen our service to the community,” Maloney said. “We move big blocks, accomplishing more than most departments in a year.”
In 2022, Maloney said, some of the milestones reached included:
• Hiring the first female firefighter and two more followed;
• Changed shift schedule from 24/48 to 48/96 (48 hours on shift, 96 hours off);
• Developed internal and external vision and core value statements;
• Revised and redesigned policies, guidelines and rules for a single, comprehensive KFD policy and procedure manual;
• Hired Dr. Stephen Harper, of the UT Health Science Center, as medical director;
• Focused on recruitment and retention;
• Completed a extensive compensation study to improve retention of KFD employees;
• Implemented recommendations from Rehab Task Force for firefighter safety;
• Established an incident safety officer;
• Upgraded the department’s radio system;
• Added 18 ballistic vests for firefighter and EMS personnel to KFD units;
• Divided districts to improve response times;
• Added a third 24-hour ambulance;
• Exceeded 11,000 calls for service;
• Responded to winter storms;
• Launched a whole-blood program;
• Deployed two ambulances to assist in the Uvalde school shooting;
• Deployed swift-water trained staff to assist in regional and statewide flooding;
• Created a wildlands response team to assist with regional and statewide wildfires;
• Increased intensity of training to include active shooter drills;
• Renovated the Harper Road station to accommodate training for new recruits and paramedic students;
• Raised $60,000 for an ATV for the wildlands response team, and;
• Continued and created community events to include “Stop the Bleed” training, car seat inspections, fire extinguisher education, and smoke alarm block walks, and supported numerous community events.
“These are some of the highlights, but not an inclusive list,” Maloney said.
Maloney said the “team makes the difference” and accomplishments such as these could not occur without dedication and commitment from each member of the department.
“I’m proud to work alongside each member of the Kerrville Fire Department,” Maloney said. “There’s not a finer group of men and women who are dedicated to the community and the future of the Kerrville Fire Department. Our internal vision is we will be a family-oriented fire department that supports, respects and empowers each other as a team.”
He said the values of the KFD include professionalism, integrity, commitment and teamwork.
“We started this mantra in 2020 with the goal of putting ‘Kerrville’ back in the Kerrville Fire Department,” Maloney said. “Last year, we transitioned into ‘We are the Kerrville Fire Department’ and now we have an opportunity to show our pride and dedication by linking our past with our future.”
Maloney then unveiled the new KFD shield that depicts specific images known by the City of Kerrville, to include the Tivy Antler symbol.
“In closing, I am humbled to share this moment with you, your family and your friends, and our retirees,” Maloney said. “This is your department and the future will be determined by your resolve, your aspirations to be better, your core values and your pride and loyalty. We are the future of the Kerrville Fire Department. Our vision must be to work together as a team to leave the department better than we found it.”
Commendations
Maloney distributed three commendations during the event for extraordinary efforts performed by two KFD members and the Kerrville Professional Firefighters Association.
Lt. Monty Johnson
KFD Lt. Monty Johnson was presented the “Citation of Merit” for his efforts in overseeing and facilitating joint active shooter training at the former Hal Peterson Middle School before it was demolished.
In addition to multiple duties, Maloney said Johnson is a medical team leader for the Kerrville Police Department Special Operations Unit Tactical Paramedics and is a member of the KFD Active Threat Task Force.
“He is an ALERRT (Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training) instructor and has provided tactical training over the past decade to various agencies across the nation,” Maloney said. “In August of 2022, the old Hal Peterson Middle School became available for training. Lt. Johnson, in coordination with the Kerrville Police Department, Kerr County Sheriff’s Office and Kerrville Fire Department leadership, were able to establish a training and education plan to deliver active shooter training and education to more than 200 local law enforcement, fire and EMS personnel.”
Maloney said the training spanned six days over two weeks to provide classroom and situational tactical scenario training.
“This joint training is instrumental to provide the collaboration and coordination between all public safety agencies,” Maloney said. “His exemplary leadership and dedication to the safety of our community has earned Lt. Monty Johnson the Kerrville Fire Department’s Citation of Merit.”
Driver Arnie Segura
KFD Driver Arnie Segura was presented with the “Citation of Valor” for his off-duty efforts to assist a local family after a kitchen fire ignited in their home.
“On Dec. 17. 2022, we responded to a structure fire off Cynthia Drive. Off-duty driver Arnie Segura was driving by and noticed the black smoke from a residence,” Maloney said. “Without hesitation, Arnie addressed the situation and helped the panicked residents to ensure they got the children out safely.”
Maloney said after all of the children were removed from the home, Segura located the fire extinguisher and flour to put out the “large grease fire that was quickly spreading from the kitchen to the attic.”
“He continued to keep the fire at bay until the engines arrived on scene,” Maloney said. “The crews were met in the front yard by Arnie Segura and explained a small fire was contained to the kitchen.”
Maloney said crews noticed smoke coming from the eves outside the residence and Segura remained on scene to help “stretch a line,” assisting crews and setting up equipment.
“Once the fire was extinguished and the aftermath revealed, it was clear that Arnie’s actions kept the fire in check and saved the family’s home from a complete loss,” Maloney said. “I am confident that the outcome would be very different if Arnie was not in the neighborhood and not willing to go above and beyond the call of duty. Arnie’s selfless acts of courage and bravery saved their home, their pets and belongings over the holiday season.”
Kerrville Professional
Firefighters Association
Maloney presented KPFA President Zane Zenner with the KFD “Servant’s Heart Award” on behalf of members who answered a call to assist a local resident whose yard had been taken over by bamboo, causing a fire hazard for the resident and neighbors.
According to Maloney, Zenner helped organize KFD members firefighter Justin Blue, Lt. Stephen Langlinais and driver Arnie Segura, who provided tools and equipment plus staff to remove the bamboo from the elderly resident’s yard.
EMS Person of the Year
Maloney named EMS Supervisor Lucas Potter as the “EMS Person of the Year,” saying Potter demonstrates the KFD values in his roles as a firefighter, paramedic and EMS Supervisor. Maloney described Potter as dedicated and committed.
Firefighter of the Year
Maloney announced Chase Lindner as “Firefighter of the Year,” saying Lindner has a “passion to serve our community” and possesses the values of professionalism, integrity and teamwork and is respected by his peers and supervisors.
Officer of the Year
Lt. Monty Johnson was named the “Officer of the Year.” Maloney said Johnson was selected because of his efforts in training local law enforcement, firefighters and EMS agencies on active threat training and his exemplary leadership skills within KFD.
Surprise Recognition
And while Maloney spent the evening recognizing individuals for their respective efforts, it was evident that he and Deputy Chief Steven Boyd were appreciated by KFD members for their leadership as the duo were surprised by an award of their own from the rank and file as well.
At the conclusion of the event, Lt. Jaran Floyd and Zenner, flanked by KFD officers, asked Maloney and Boyd to stand in the spotlight.
“Chief Maloney and Chief Boyd, the officers, battalion chiefs and division chiefs come together to recognize you for what you have done for the Kerrville Fire Department,” Floyd said.
He said Maloney and Boyd have dedicated their service to the department and its personnel to include employee empowerment, improving working conditions and communications, offering more opportunities for training, encouraging personal growth, addressing compensation issues and fostering a family environment.
“When you first took over as chiefs, we often heard culture and our identity and I’m not lying, at the time, I didn’t know what that meant,” Floyd said. “But, with how you managed the department, and empowered us to believe, we can now say ‘We are the Kerrville Fire Department’ with pride … a family-oriented place that supports and respects, encourages and empowers each other as a team.”
Maloney and Boyd were then presented with an “Appreciation Award” and were greeted with a standing ovation by the audience.
Maloney, visibly moved by the acknowledgement, then spoke.
“Wow. I’m really humbled. This department means the world (to me). It really does,” Maloney said. “I love working with y’all, each and every day. I’m proud to be your chief.”
City officials
Mayor Judy Eychner praised KFD members, saying they are an important part of the community.
“You guys play such an important role,” Eychner said.
She commended and thanked the families of the firefighters and paramedics for their support and willingness to share their loved one with the community.
“When those tones sound and the fire engines take off, I know there are wives and children here and I know that you are always wondering if your husband or wife, father or mother, is out there. I just want to tell you how much I admire all of you (families), because you’re the backbone. He or she is doing what they are meant to do and you may not have been part of those early decisions and you are so vitally important in the way you support them.”
City Manager E.A. Hoppe also shared his appreciation on behalf of City of Kerrville leadership.
“I just want to echo Mayor Eychner’s comments on how proud I am of each and every one of you. I’m proud of this (KFD) leadership and I’m proud of the leadership you all provide on the front lines,” Hoppe said. “You are not only a part of a great organization and a great department, but you are making yourself better. I’m impressed and I’m proud of the culture you are building day in and day out. Not only do you do a great job and are providing excellent service to folks, who are a lot of times having the worst day of their lives, but you’re building an organization that we can be proud of and a department that we can be proud of and I commend you for that.
Promotions
The following KFD members were honored for promotions earned over the last year.
• Lt. Brandon Bruton;
• Lucas Potter, EMS Supervisor;
• Patrick Brunelli, EMS Supervisor;
• Ryan Michel, EMS Supervisor.
Academic achievements
Maloney recognized KFD members who achieved academic achievements in 2022.
Lt. Joel Bryant earned a bachelor of applied arts and science in Fire and Emergency Services Administration. Bryant graduated Summa Cum Laude.
The following firefighters were recognized for obtaining higher education certifications from the Texas Commission on Fire Protection:
• Chase Lindner, intermediate;
• Jess Conner, intermediate;
• Kolten Hughes, intermediate;
• Masen Lindner, intermediate;
• Dan Feuge, advanced;
• Patrick Prout, advanced;
• Lt. Stephen Langlinais, advanced.
Years of service
• Jess Conner, 5 years;
• Tanner Brown, 5 years;
• Travis Huser, 5 years;
• Jerry Weaver (2021), 10 years;
• Lt. Casey Goodman, 10 years;
• Daniel Hannemann, 10 years;
• Ryan Michel, 10 years;
• Lt. Stephen Langlinais, 10 years;
• Micah Booth (2021), 15 years;
• Myron Fiedler (2021), 15 years;
• Sam Hughes (2021), 15 years;
• Edward Collazo, 15 years;
• Lt. Joel Bryant, 15 years;
• Lt. Dwain Kutzer (2021), 20 years;
• Jeff Neal (2021), 20 years;
• Bobby Cummings, 20 years;
• Div. Chief Jason Lackey, 20 years;
• Deputy Chief Steven Boyd, 20 years;
• BC Mark Logue (2021), 25 years;
• Lt. Zane Zenner (2021), 25 years;
• Chief Eric Maloney, 25 years;
• Lt. Monty Johnson, 25 years.
Oath of Office
Eight new hires were administered the oath of office and received their badges, which were pinned by family members. Those members are:
• Chris Moreno, firefighter;
• David Patenaude, firefighter;
• Evelyn Aldape, firefighter;
• Katy Roberts, firefighter;
• Marc Ameringer, firefighter;
• Mike Montalvo, firefighter;
• Wesley Bracey, firefighter;
• Lilli Garrett, EMS Crew.
