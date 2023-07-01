Manziel project moves forward; fundraising now begins

Tivy High School graduate, Texas A&M University football standout and Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel will be celebrated in Kerrville in the form of a life-size bronze.
Originally discussed to be located at Antler Stadium, the statue has found a home downtown at Peterson Plaza.
A group of community leaders first approached the Kerrville Independent School District Board of Trustees late last year with the idea of accepting the privately funded statue of Manziel. At the request of the board, organizers presented project details to the board in March including an 18” clay maquette.
In a split vote of 3-4, the trustees elected not to accept the statue.
Believing in the project, Tivy High School and Texas A&M graduate Cori Modisett offered the committee an opportunity to place the statue at Peterson Plaza. Modisett, a member of the board of directors of the Cailloux Foundation, which owns the Plaza property, extended the offer so the project could move forward.
“We are so pleased to accept Mrs. Modisett and the Cailloux Foundation’s endorsement of the Manziel Project.” said Mindy Wendele, committee chair. “We look forward to working with them to provide the life-size bronze in downtown.”
During his high school football career, Manziel was a highly decorated athlete being selected multiple years all-district, offensive player of year and first team All-State. He was chosen the Dave Campbell number one quarterback in Texas, Parade Magazine All-America and the National High School Coaches Association Senior Athlete of the Year.
While attending Texas A&M University, Manziel was recognized as the AP Player of the Year, Sporting News Player of the Year, All-American and the 2012 Davey O’Brien Award winner.
Additionally, he received the Manning Award and was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year. Most notably, Manziel was the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner, an award given annually to the most outstanding player in college football epitomizing great ability combined with diligence, perseverance and hard work.
Manziel was inducted into the Texas A&M University Athletic Hall of Fame as well as the Tivy High School Athletic Hall of Fame September 2022.
Texas-based artist Eric Slocomb will be creating the bronze figure with assistance from Dr. Darrell Beauchamp, executive director of the Museum of Western Art. The project is anticipated to take 12 to 18 months to complete, provided funds are raised during the time frame.
The Manziel Project Charitable Fund, a nonprofit organization, has been established to accept donations. Contributions will be accepted at Texas Hill Country Bank, 998 Sidney Baker South, Kerrville, Texas 78028 or by PayPal @manzielprojectcharitablefund.
For additional information and funding opportunities please contact Mindy Wendele at manzielprojectcharitablefund@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.