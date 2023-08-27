Doyles celebrating 45 years in business

The secret of running a successful business for 45 years depends on three important factors, according to Ed Doyle, owner of Kerrville’s A-1 Transmission. Doyle is a shining example of how a successful sole proprietorship operates. Although there are several local businesses this age or older, few of them are in the original location with the original owner still in charge.
“It was on Friday, Aug. 18, 1978, that I hung the sign outside on the building and opened the doors to my business and, oddly enough, we celebrated 45 years in business on Friday, Aug. 18 this year,” Doyle said.
A1 Transmission celebrated the 45-year anniversary last Friday evening at their location on Gasoline Alley between Kerrville and Ingram. The evening events included live music by the Exit 505 band, food, speakers, games for the children and a raffle.
Doyle’s secrets to success include doing a job you love to do, hiring the right employees, and providing a service that the community needs and appreciates.
Community service has been in his blood for longer than the business. In addition to the number of other groups and events he has been involved with over the years, nothing has been more important to him or to the community than the 48 years he has been a volunteer firefighter with the Turtle Creek Volunteer Fire Department
“My attitude of wanting to help the community is the reason I have been with the fire department so long. I was put on the face of the Earth to help other people,” Doyle said.
The Corpus Christi native served in the U.S. Army before moving to Kerrville in 1969 to be closer to family. He served in an Army transportation garrison but was never deployed overseas. His family moved to San Antonio while he was gone.
“When I got out of the Army, I did not care to live in San Antonio and had friends in Kerrville, so I came here. I went to work for a friend as the night manager at a Diamond Shamrock station. After a few months my friend and I opened our own business at the corner of Main and Washington streets (where law offices are currently located), an ENCO station, a Humble Oil brand,” Doyle said. (Humble brand is now Exxon)
Doyle said Humble Oil was impressed with the way he ran the business and offered him a job as the manager of the very first Humble Oil self-service station in the state located in Corpus Christi, so he sold his half of the Kerrville station and moved back to Corpus Christi in early 1970.
“In August 1970 Hurricane Celia wiped out the entire self-service station, so I decided it was time to move back to Kerrville. I did several odd jobs for a few months and then went to work for KATS Transmission and worked there until the 1978 flood in Kerrville,” Doyle said.
Doyle went on to work for the local Chrysler dealership, Reiter Motors, and then Peterson Auto Company, the General Motors dealership in Kerrville, until it was bought out by Tom Benson. He became transmission line technician and each of those dealerships sent him through factory training programs.
“I learned my trade from General Motors and Chrysler corporation and then decided to open my own shop,” Doyle said, “which I opened in August 1978, and the rest is history.”
Finding qualified employees was his first challenge, and he turned to the Tivy High School Auto Mechanics program for two of his early employees. Lonnie Brandon, at age 17, became the youngest employee ever hired by Doyle. His fellow classmate, the late Yogi Ybarra, also went to work for Doyle. Brandon worked 27 years for Doyle before moving on to other jobs, but returned five years ago to become Doyle’s service manager.
“So now Lonnie is the ‘oldest’ employee I have, and he plans to retire from this business one day, hopefully not too soon,” Doyle said.
Doyle said Brandon, his shop manager, is an ASE Certified consultant, and John Creacy and his transmission rebuilder Dan Ellis, are all ASE Certified technicians.
“I have no plans to retire myself. I enjoy what I do because we are here to help people. We’ve got employees who have been here a long time and are very loyal to our business and a big part of our success story,” Doyle said.
Doyle stressed that he was not a “job changer kind of guy” and said he believes younger people in the job market don’t appreciate the opportunity to work in one job until they are old enough to retire.
“I used my early jobs as ‘stepping stones’ to get where I wanted to be. I didn’t want to work for someone else and then retire and get a gold watch,” Doyle said.
Brandon has worked a total of 32 years for Doyle, Creacy has worked 26 years and Ellis has worked 15 years, and Doyle credits the long-term employees with his success. He also credits his wife Mary, who also works in the business, as a major contributor to the success story.
