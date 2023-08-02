It’s back-to-school time

Summer vacation 2023 for thousands of Kerr County students will end this month as local schools open doors for another school year. Football, volleyball and band students have already returned to campuses for practice sessions.
Increased security will be evident on all campuses in the five school districts in the county, and several new administrators will be there to welcome the students when school begins.
In Kerrville ISD the new Hal Peterson Middle School principal is Dr. Sonerka Mouton, who has been at work since early June. Mouton comes to Kerrville from the Houston area where she was a middle school principal.
Tom Daniels Elementary students will be welcomed to campus on the first day by interim principal Jeremy Green. In Ingram ISD, new elementary principal Kali Brandt has been selected to replace Donna Jenschke, who retired last spring.
Kerrville ISD, the largest school district in the county, welcomed new superintendent Brent Ringo in late spring.
“The future is bright. As the superintendent of KISD, I am thrilled to express our enthusiasm for the upcoming school year. We are eagerly looking forward to welcoming our students back and continuing to contribute to the rich history of TFND!” Ringo said late last week.
Elementary schools begin classes at 7:45 a.m. and release at 3:15 p.m. Hal Peterson Middle School will start at 8:15 a.m. and release at 4 p.m. Tivy High School will start at 7:45 a.m. and release at 3:30 p.m.
Back-to-school events
in KISD
• A “Community Pep Rally” in the Tivy Gym on Friday, Aug. 4 beginning at 8:15 p.m.
• “Spike Night” at Hal Peterson Middle School for incoming sixth graders will be Tuesday, Aug. 8 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and “Spike Night” for incoming seventh and eighth graders will be the following evening, Aug. 9, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Students and parents will be able to pick up the student’s schedule, walk the building and meet the teachers on each night.
• Open House at Tivy High School from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9.
• “Meet the Teacher” events on Thursday, Aug. 10 at the Head Start/Pre-kindergarten campus. Parents should be contacted by the child’s teacher to set up an appointment.
• The four elementary campuses (Tom Daniels, Nimitz, Starkey and Tally) will host the “Meet the Teacher” event on Thursday, Aug. 10 in the evening from 5 to 6 p.m. on each campus.
Other back-to-school events
Ingram ISD will also begin classes on Aug. 14. The district expects about 1,300 students to be there on the first day, according to district officials.
“We are so excited to see the kids and staff again. I really love seeing the kids’ reaction on the first day back. They are so excited. It’s been a long, hot summer and we are ready to get back to the work we love, taking great care of kids and families,” said Ingram ISD Superintendent Bobby Templeton last week.
“Being a kid is as tough as it has ever been, and our mission and ministry is being there for them in so many ways. School has evolved far beyond what it was just a few years ago in terms of what is expected from teachers and the school in general. I’m not worried, though, we have an incredibly motivated staff and I have no doubt we will crush it once again,” Templeton added.
Back to School events in Ingram ISD all on Thursday, Aug. 10 include:
• “Meet the Teacher” at Ingram Elementary School from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
• “Meet the Tribe” at both Ingram Middle School and Ingram Tom Moore High School from 5 to 6:40 p.m.
• “Meet the Warrior” pep rally at Ingram Tom Moore Stadium at 7 p.m.
Center Point ISD will not begin classes until Monday, Aug. 21.
“We are anticipating a growth in enrollment and are currently accepting applications from transfer students,” said Center Point ISD Superintendent Cody Newcomb late last week.
Newcomb said his staff is excited about the upcoming school year and look forward to welcoming the students back for another year.
“Center Point ISD is a small school with a big heart, where every student is known personally by the staff. We look forward to working with everyone in a school community to deliver outstanding educational programs and opportunities that only a small school can provide. As always, it’s a great day to be a ‘Pirate’,” Newcomb said.
Returning students who did not complete their online registration should stop by their respective campuses to pick up schedules for next year. Schedule changes for secondary students will be made, if needed, on Aug. 10 and 11.
Hunt ISD, which is a pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade school district that sends their high school students to Ingram, will begin classes on Wednesday, Aug. 23.
Divide ISD, which is a Pre-K through sixth-grade campus, is known as the “Pride of the Divide.” It’s the smallest school district in the State of Texas, and does not have a starting date posted on the district’s website. Hunt and Divide school districts normally start school on the same date.
