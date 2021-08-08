Maguire to run for district judge

Local attorney M. Patrick Maguire has announced his candidacy for 198th Judicial District Judge after the current district judge, Hon. Rex Emerson, announced he would not run for re-election.
“In light of Judge Emerson’s announcement that he will not be seeking re-election, I am announcing my candidacy for the position of 198th District Judge,” Maguire said. “I hope to earn the opportunity to serve as the next 198th District Judge and continue the tradition of honorable service that we have all grown accustomed to with Judge Emerson.”
Maguire has practiced law for 24 years, handling criminal, family law and civil cases. He has also served as lead counsel in more than 150 criminal and civil appeals throughout the State of Texas, and is Board Certified in Criminal Appellate Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. He currently serves as a Municipal Judge for the City of Kerrville and has for the past 18 years.
He was appointed by the Texas Supreme Court to serve on the State Commission for Judicial Conduct in 2019. The 13-member commission investigates allegations of judicial misconduct. The commissioners serve six-year terms.
Maguire graduated from the Texas Tech University School of Law in 1997. He worked for the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office as an assistant district attorney for two years before moving to Kerrville to practice law. Maguire has practiced law in Kerrville for the past 21 years.
He currently serves on the board of directors for New Hope Counseling Center and is Board President of the Hill Country Dispute Resolution Center. He is also an active member of Bible Study Fellowship in Kerrville.
“In my 24 years of practicing law and working in the courtroom, I have worked hard on behalf of my clients and I have also worked hard to maintain a reputation for fairness, honesty and professionalism. I will continue to work just as hard to maintain the highest level of fairness, honesty and professionalism if given the opportunity to serve as district judge.”
Maguire and his wife, Tara, have three children and attend First United Methodist Church in Kerrville.
The primary election will be in March 2022.
