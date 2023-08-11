‘Founder’s Tree’ removed

The stately and historic live oak tree, known as the “Founders Tree” and situated on land between Herring Printing’s building and the Butt-Holdsworth Library History Center, was removed last Saturday morning in preparation for the development of the property.
The 1.6-acre property along the Guadalupe River is prime property for development and is owned by the Cailloux Foundation, according to Kerr Central Appraisal District records which are available to the public.
When local historian Joe Herring posted photos of the tree being cut down early Saturday, posts lit up on Facebook from countless local citizens questioning why the tree was being destroyed. One post said the property is in the process of being purchased to be developed with a “boutique hotel” to be built on the site.
“Breaks my heart to see the healthy, old trees taken down. It’s a shame they could not have incorporated the tree into their design. Then it could have been boutique AND historical,” wrote Kerrville native Karen Chesky in her post.
Multiple people posted the question of “Why?” it was being cut down and asked why nothing had been publicized about the removal to the community to decrease the sudden upset. Others questioned why the City of Kerrville does not have an ordinance to protect historical trees.
“What a shame,” said retired dentist David Hunt.
Local real estate developer and Kerrville native Thomas Wallace said, “So sad, so sad. That should have been made a heritage tree and could have been protected.”
After these and other social media posts appeared online, Mayor Judy Eychner issued the following statement:
“The Kerrville City Council did not have any part in the decision to remove the Joshua Brown Heritage Tree. The property owners decided to remove the tree and it was not due to a City Council decision. Saturday was indeed a very sad day for the city of Kerrville. A beautiful heritage tree was destroyed and with it, an important part of our history and our downtown. “
Originally the property was part of the Benjamin Cage land grant awarded to Texas soldiers who fought in the Texas Revolution in the 1840s by the Texas Legislature. In 1856, according to Herring’s research for an article in 2012 posted on his blog, the 640-acre land grant was purchased from Cage’s heirs by Joshua D. Brown, who is recognized as the founder of the City of Kerrville.
Brown and others established a cypress shingle mill on the property alongside the Guadalupe River and he is believed to have built a log cabin on the property in the area of three large oak trees. The more than two century old “Founders Tree” has long been believed to be one of those oak trees. Much of the rest of downtown Kerrville today was built on the land that Brown purchased in that original land grant.
