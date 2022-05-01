Relay for Life set to return May 20 at HCYEC

With a theme of “Where Dreams Come True,” planning is currently under way for the triumphant return of Kerr County Relay for Life, which will be held Friday, May 20 at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
Cancer survivors are invited to attend the Survivor’s Dinner, beginning at 6 p.m. and the Relay portion of the event will kick off at 7 p.m. and continue through 11 p.m.
The fundraiser will include the traditional luminaria sales and teams will be pariticipating throughout the night raising money as well.
All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society.
For more information, visit www.relayforlife.org/kerrtx.
