Buck to retire from UGRA after 17 years

Upper Guadalupe River Authority General Manager Ray Buck will retire effective Sept. 30, after serving 17 years at the helm of UGRA. Buck announced his retirement at the UGRA March Board meeting to allow the Board to begin a transition process for his replacement.
“Most of my career has revolved around water resources. My experience provided me with a good understanding and appreciation for the many issues surrounding the management of both surface water and groundwater. I’ve found that working to achieve inclusive solutions is essential to success. Of course, I’m proud of the many programs we’ve implemented to protect our river, but I’m most proud of the team we’ve assembled at UGRA. They not only work hard, but they also have a passion for our mission and our community. Together, working with our Board, we’ve elevated the conversation in our community to include water conservation and water quality protection as a community goal,” Buck said.
UGRA Board President Diane McMahon added, “Ray Buck's leadership has helped define UGRA. His many contributions have resulted in the credible, and highly respected organization he leaves behind. We will greatly miss him but wish him the happiest of retirements.”
Resumes are currently being accepted for the UGRA General Manager position. Interested candidates should review the UGRA employment listing and application instructions posted at www.ugra. org/public-information/employment.
