Twenty-five years of automotive and RV history in Kerrville transitioned last Thursday when Denise LeMeilleur officially handed over the keys to the business she and her late husband established a quarter century ago.
LeMeilleur’s RV Truck and Equipment Repair officially became part of ATL Automotive during a ribbon-cutting ceremony by the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce. ATL is headquartered in Helotes, outside of San Antonio. The business model for ATL is for an acquisition to become an employee-owned business within five years, a new concept for Kerrville, according to LeMeilleur. She will stay on as a consultant to the new owners for now.
At the end of the event the David and Denise LeMeilleur Memorial Vocational Scholarhip was presented by Denise LeMeilleur to 2023 Harper High School graduate Peyton Cox, who will use the funds to attend BK Cosmos Cosmetology School in Kerrville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.