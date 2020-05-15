Honoring nation's fallen officers

Due to concerns over COVID-19, the annual National Police Memorial Day ceremonies held at the Kerrville Police Department were cancelled, but that didn’t stop local officials from honoring fallen officers Friday morning.
Mayor Bill Blackburn and Kerrville City Manager Mark McDaniel joined a few members of the Kerrville Police Department for a reading of the names of fallen officers killed in the line of duty since last year.
Those fallen officers are:
The Bexar County Sheriff's Office, Texas
• Detention Deputy Timothy De La Fuente
Bloomingdale Police Department, New Jersey
• Patrolman Gary Walker
Boston Police Department, Massachusetts
• Police Officer Jose Fontanez
Broward County Sheriff's Office, Florida
• Deputy Sheriff Shannon Bennett
Chicago Police Department, Illinois
• Police Officer Marco DiFranco
• Sergeant Clifford W. Martin, Sr.
• Police Officer Ronald Newman
Detroit Police Department, Michigan
• Captain Jonathan Parnell
El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Colorado
• Deputy Sheriff Jeff Hopkins
Glen Ridge Police Department, New Jersey
• Police Officer Charles "Rob" Roberts, III
Kansas Department of Corrections, Kansas
• Corrections Supervisor 1 George "Bernie" Robare
Louisiana Department of Corrections, Louisiana
• Warden Wilmot Sandlin "Sandy" McCain
Melrose Park Police Department, Illinois
• Police Officer Joseph Cappello
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, North Carolina
• Deputy Sheriff Sypraseuth "Bud" Phouangphrachanh
New Orleans Police Department, Louisiana
• Senior Police Officer Mark Hall, Sr.
Puerto Rico Police Department, Puerto Rico
• Agent Miguel Martínez-Ortiz
Riverside County Sheriff's Department, California
• Deputy Sheriff Terrell Young
Sands Point Police Department, New York
• Sergeant Joseph Spinosa
Santa Rosa Police Department, California
• Detective Marylou Armer
Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Texas
• Corrections Officer V Jesse Wayne Bolton
• Corrections Officer Coy D. Coffman, Jr.
• Corrections Officer V James D. Coleman
• Corrections Officer V Jonathon Keith Goodman
• Corrections Officer V Maria Mendez
• Chaplain II Akbar N. Shabazz
• Corrections Officer IV Kelvin D. Wilcher
Troy Police Department, New York
• Detective Sergeant Randall C. French
Union City Police Department, New Jersey
• Detective Alex Ruperto
United States Department of Defense - Naval District Washington Police Department, U.S. Government
• Corporal Lawrence Onley
United States Department of Homeland Security - Customs and Border Protection - Office of Field Operations, U.S. Government
• Officer Omar E. Palmer
The flags were lowered at KPD and the traditional memorial wreath was also placed in front of the KPD building in memoriam.
