The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department is pleased to announce that the Scott Schreiner Municipal Golf Course, Kerrville-Schreiner Park, and the Olympic Pool will be offering specials in celebration of Father’s Day this Sunday!
On Father’s Day, Sunday, June 21, dads get in free with a paid child’s admission at both the Olympic Pool, 601 Olympic Dr., and Kerrville-Schreiner Park, 2385 Bandera Hwy. At the pool, regular admission is $1 for ages four and up. The pool will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. At Kerrville-Schreiner Park the daily entrance fee for children (3-12 years) is $2, and $6 for adults (13 years or older).
At the Scott Schreiner Golf Course we are offering three ways to celebrate dad on Sunday: 1) dads play free with three paying players; 2) if you buy one basket of range balls, dads gets another basket for free; and 3) dads get 15 percent off any pro shop golf merchandise. Call (830) 257-4982 to schedule your Father’s Day tee time.
Come celebrate dad with a day of fun in the sun in Kerrville’s parks! Enjoy golfing, fishing, swimming, kayaking, or picnicking that any Father would love!
For additional information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov, or follow us on Facebook at City of Kerrville TX – City Hall or Instagram at cityofkerrville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.