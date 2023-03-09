KFD to offer whole blood infusions

Pre-hospital trauma care for patients in Kerr County took a giant step this week as the Kerrville EMS, the city and county’s provider, rolled out a new program that will provide the option of whole blood infusions by paramedics to critical patients before they are transported to the hospital.
“We are excited about this program that has been in the works since last year, but a goal for the past three years,” said Kerrville Fire Chief Eric Maloney late last week.
The first supply of whole blood for Kerrville EMS was picked up Monday at the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center in San Antonio. The blood will be type O-Positive that can be used on any patient.
“We will be able to use the blood on unstable trauma patients who are going into hypovolemic shock. Currently the only fluid we can infuse is saline. The paramedics are specially trained to administer blood in the pre-hospital setting which will significantly improve, or reduce, mortality in our most critical patients,” Maloney said.
The EMS medical director, Dr. Stephen Harper and his predecessor Dr. Stephen Nail, strongly supported adding the whole blood option to the local EMS service that covers the 1,100-square-mile area of Kerr County including 36 miles of Interstate 10.
“Patients in hemorrhagic shock from bleeding need a blood transfusion to correct their anemia and coagulopathy. Having this capability on ambulances in Kerr County will undoubtedly save lives. If you were God and could give anything to a bleeding trauma patient, it would be whole blood,” Dr. Harper said.
“Whole blood transfusions have been a mainstay in the treatment of trauma patients in the hospital for years and we are discovering the benefits of giving it even in the prehospital environment. With potentially long transport times to the regional trauma centers and hospitals, having whole blood on the ambulances will keep people alive until they can get to definitive care,” Harper added.
“Kerrville Fire Department is committed to providing the citizens of Kerrville and Kerr County with the latest advances in pre-hospital medicine and having access to whole blood for patients in hemorrhagic shock is the latest example of that commitment,” Harper added.
Dr. Harper is an assistant clinical professor in the Department of Emergency Health Sciences at UT Health San Antonio.
The Kerrville Fire Department personnel went thru the training program for the whole blood program in 2018, but realized at that time that they did not have sufficient staff (EMS supervisors) to go forward with the program.
“Since last October we have promoted three paramedic supervisors who are trained and can respond to the scene with the whole blood, if needed.
“This puts us on the front end of emergency pre-hospital medical care to be able to provide whole blood to trauma patients,” Maloney said.
Kerrville EMS will be one of only 20 emergency services in the 22 county region that will be able to administer whole blood to patients in the pre-hospital setting.
“We also are going to begin hosting blood drives to support the overall mission of the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center. We have not sponsored blood drives in our community in a long time,” Maloney added.
Kerrville EMS has provided emergency medical services countywide since 1994 under an interlocal agreement with Kerr County. Several volunteer fire departments plus a network of first responders around the county also provide support when needed to the Kerrville fire department personnel when a medical emergency occurs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.