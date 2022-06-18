County rules on July Fourth fireworks

As budget talks get closer, Kerr County Commissioners’ Court has been dealing with requests for vehicles, plus effects of drought on various policies, a choice on the county bond election, and how problems in the City of Ingram are affecting law enforcement.
The court was able to agree on most decisions, and only one item led to a split vote.
Fireworks
With the weather and climate leading to very dry conditions, the court felt compelled to take extra steps to prevent fires.
“It’s as dry as a bone,” said Pct. 4 Commissioner Don Harris, followed by Pct. 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz echoing, “It’s an extraordinary year drought-wise.”
The court said they would put into place rules for July 4 prohibiting “skyrockets with sticks, and missiles with fins,” pertaining to allowing fireworks to be discharged on July 4. The vote was unanimous, 5-0.
They also briefly discussed banning all fireworks this year, but County Attorney Heather Stebbins was not sure they could. She was to investigate and advise them on the issue.
County bond election
There was a brief discussion of the proposed November county bond election which will determine which facilities will be funded for repair or replacement. Offering a viable solution, Capital Improvement Committee member Pete Calderon told the court, “We recommend you choose to put Option 2 on the ballot for bond for the indoor arena.”
This would be the middle option, costing just almost $6.2 million. The choice is part of the kick-off for the multi-faceted county bond campaign.
Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly said this option allowed ceiling fans, but no air conditioning in the arena. It would also allow the county to rent part of the facilities that would generate income for the county, and for 4-H students to use some of them, such as some classrooms and kitchen space, exclusively.
“We are finalizing the numbers and getting them in place,” Kelly added.
Also, he said, the roof is in bad shape.
“We’ve deferred maintenance for 30 years,” he said.
Pct 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz said the building was constructed by generous volunteers who donated their time and money, but it was not built to the higher standards of government plans. Kelly noted that it will take time to bring it up to speed.
The vote was 5-0 in favor of Calderon’s recommendation.
Ingram government turnover
An urgent state of affairs has gripped the City of Ingram which has been undergoing a series of changes before and after its recent elections. There is a new mayor (Claud Jordan, who beat incumbent Kathy Rider), the departure of both the police chief (Carol Twiss) and her interim replacement (Mike Baker), and resignations of city council persons Bridget Dale, and others.
Judge Kelly said this was a serious situation with a wide-reaching impact.
“The sheriff’s office is more impacted than anyone,” he said. “There have been resignations and quite a bit of turnover ... I’ve had a lot of discussions with Claud Jordan, and the Sheriff’s Office has been in contact with them.”
A recent city council meeting revealed that a period of time elapsed with no law enforcement coverage due to a shortage of officers.
Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said he has not been able to stretch his department very much more to accommodate the Ingram Police Department’s lack of personnel. He said that Twiss had managed the department well, but with the disarray since she left, he added, “We’re looking for stability.”
Kelly said Ingram Police did good job, but now, it has “basically disintegrated ... but that does not mean that Kerr County can become the police for Ingram.”
With only three Ingram officers (the fourth leaves June 30) to cover Ingram city in a vast precinct (Pct. 4 is 2/3 of the geography of Kerr County), Leitha said it is increasing response time drastically.
“I don’t see a fix for six months or a year,” he said.
He is unable to continue making those adjustments, particularly now that not only are officers taking vacations, and they are being hammered by problems with a rise in human trafficking.
Kelly said he would like to see Jordan bring a ”game plan” to the county and he said Jordan was “excited” to do so.
Kelly added that he has learned there is a movement to “unincorporate Ingram - you need to know about it - it’s alive and well.”
That would make Kerr County responsible for all the services such as law enforcement, road repair and other service.
This is something that Kelly said would not be good. He hopes a dialogue with Ingram officials will lead to solutions.
ARPA split vote
One matter - action on American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds - drew a split vote. Assistant Auditor Callie Graff told the court that they had a deadline by June 30 to decide if they wanted to claim lost revenue under the $10 million dollars lost revenue presumption of ARPA
Auditor Tanya Shelton said there were two options. She preferred they take the option recommended by their consultant, GrantWorks, which is “The highest amount we can take by not doing the formula. It’s a presumption based on how long it takes to calculate an amount,” and that taking the simpler flat amount was much easier and less time consuming.
She said the other option would have to be based on a calendar year, making calculations much more complex.
“Kerr County will take advantage of the ‘standard allowance’ provision as detailed in the ARPA Final Rule which allows Kerr County to declare all funds as ‘Lost Revenue’ and the Final Rule offers a standard allowance for revenue loss up to $10 million, allowing recipients to select between a standard amount of revenue loss or complete a full revenue loss calculation.”
Pct. 2 Commissioner Beck Gipson, Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly and Pct. 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz voted in favor, but Pct. 1 Commissioner Harley Belew voted against and Pct. 4 Commissioner Don Harris abstained.
Kelly noted after the vote, “I see it hasn’t lost its luster,” referring to opposition to keeping the ARPA funds.
Belew added, “And we wonder why there’s inflation. They keep pumping money out of DC.”
Sexual Assault Recovery Team
The Hill Country Crisis Council representatives Brent Ives and Suzanne Tomerlin explained the set up of the SART (Sexual Assault Recovery Team), an unfunded mandate the state of Texas imposed in the 2019 session. Kerr County must finish the protocol this year. The court proposed that a group be formed to help appoint a team.
The SART will consist of various members of both legal and law enforcement agencies, as well as medical and metal health professionals and advocates on child abuse. They will coordinate with other counties, and will include county attorney Heather Stebbins and Pam Peter, victim advocate.
The measure was passed, 5-0.
Vehicles requested
Vehicles were requested by Reagan Givens of Environmental Health, Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha, and Road and Bridge administrator Kelly Hoffer. There were good deals to be found with Enterprise Leasing, but with a lag in availability, some agencies had to compromise on when and what they would receive for the sake of expediency. Pct. 1 Commissioner Harley Belew asked they try to use more fuel-efficient vehicles when possible.
Reagan agreed to lease one less expensive, but available Chevy Tahoe in place of one of the Ford F150s ordered this budget year for the environmental health department.
The court voted 5-0 to approve.
ESD report extensions
Pcr. 4 Commissioner Don Harris asked for and received a 30-day extension for Emergency Service Departments 1 and 2 which missed a June 1 deadline to file financial reports with the county.
Belew said they should not be given too much leeway, but Kelly reminded him that the ESDs were made up of volunteers, and should be given some consideration.
Hazard mitigation
Grant administrator Noel Putnam reported to the court regarding hazard mitigation matters, starting with a resolution that had to pass before other measures were considered.
The court had to submit a Hazard Mitigation Plan, along with a resolution, as well as appointing a committee to review RFPs for administrative services related to Hazard Mitigation Assistance grant programs and various other steps needed. The court supported the requests.
Department approvals
The court approved a proposed Kerr County Economic Development Program including guidelines and criteria for tax abatement.
The court released a bond for $125,000 for a 2020 version of Tortuga Arroyo Estates, a new subdivision. A hearing for a revision of plat for the YO Ranchlands passed by without comment.
County Clerk Jackie Dowdy received approval for several items dealing with the annual record archival plan, hinting that she would hope to hire an archival specialist in the next fiscal year. The plan would also include upgrades in the records for ease of access by the public.
Human Resources director Jennifer Doss also had a list of requests related to FY23, including employees benefits.
Leitha asked for approval on several donations to the sheriff’s funds, as well as approving acceptance of the $150,000 Cailloux Foundation Challenge Grant.
