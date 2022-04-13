Council honors Hill for service to community, veterans

Kerrville City Council led off their unusually brief 47-minute regular meeting Tuesday, April 11, by honoring the late Alan Hill for his efforts in creating and managing the Hill Country Veterans Center and support of the military veteran community.
With Hill’s family and friends called to participate, Mayor Bill Blackburn read a proclamation “honoring the life of Alexander Alan Hill” and proclaiming April 12, 2022 as “Alexander Alan Hill Day.”
Hill’s wife, Shirley, cradled a photo of her husband as Blackburn made the presentation.
Blackburn detailed Hill’s life, saying he entered the U.S. Army in 1966 and served three tours in Vietnam as an artilleryman and combat medic, continuing to serve until 1979.
Hill became a law enforcement officer upon leaving the military and was forced to retire after being injured in a vehicle accident involving a drunk driver in 1989, Blackburn said, adding that Hill subsequently entered the field of nursing until the early 2000s.
Blackburn said Hill was one of the founding members of the local chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America organization and became a nationally accredited Veterans Services Officer.
“In 2013, he helped establish the Hill Country Veterans Center in Kerrville,” Blackburn said. “He also volunteered for the Heart of the Hills Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1480, where he helped veterans navigate the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs process.”
Blackburn said Hill was active in many local veterans organizations, created the So Proudly We Hail Museum, hosted food pantries for veterans and organized Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day ceremonies locally.
“Whereas, the City of Kerrville would like to respectfully honor the achievements of Alexander Alan Hill, who generously gave his time and talents to improve our community, now therefore, I, Bill Blackburn, Mayor of the City of Kerrville do hereby proclaim Tuesday, April 12, 2022, as Alexander Alan Hill Day,” Blackburn said. “And encourage all citizens to join me in commemorating his life by honoring his service, dedication and contributions to our community and its veterans.”
After reading the proclamation, Blackburn said Hill was a “great guy,” who was easy to talk to and interesting.
“He was so proud of this work for veterans,” Blackburn said.
When asked if anyone would like to speak, Hill’s wife, Shirley, simply said “Thank you” as the audience rose to their feet for a standing ovation in honor of Hill.
Future agenda item
In the unusually short meeting, the most discussion of any single action item came at the end of the agenda when council members were asked if they had any topics to be added to future agendas.
Place 2 Councilperson Kim Clarkson asked to place “policies and procedures” regarding executive session meetings on a future agenda.
“I think we need to discuss the procedures for executive sessions and handling of materials and devices and all related matters,” Clarkson said.
While Clarkson did not elaborate, her request came less than an hour after adjournment of executive session discussions held prior to the April 12 regular meeting.
There was no further conversation on the matter, however, when the vote was requested to add the item to the agenda, it passed 4-0, with Councilperson Place 1 Roman Garcia voting against placing discussions “policies and procedures” regarding executive session discussions on a future agenda.
Public hearings
• Council voted 5-0 to approve a resolution granting a Conditional Use Permit to authorize a short-term rental unit for 713 Harper Road N.
• A resolution granting a Conditional Use Permit was unanimously approved by council authorizing a dwelling, single-family detached with accessory dwelling unit on Lot 9-R in The Heights subdivision.
Place 4 Councilperson Brenda Hughes asked about homeowners association objections, to which City Planner Drew Paxton explained that the property exists on 14 acres and said there is no city ordinance prohibiting the request.
While both items were listed as public hearings, no speakers requested to speak on either matter.
Ordinances, public hearings
• Ordinance No. 2022-16 was passed by a 5-0 vote on first reading to change the zoning on property located at 601 Roy Street from Single Family Residential Zoning District to Light Commercial Zoning District.
• Ordinance No. 2022-17 rezoning 17.803 acres on Loop 534, adjacent to the City Landfill, from a Light Commercial Zoning District to a General Commercial Zoning District was unanimously passed on first reading.
• Ordinance No. 2022-18 requesting annexation and a Medium Density Residential Zoning District designation for property located at 318 Mae Drive was approved by a 5-0 vote on first reading.
While all three items were listed as public hearings, no speakers requested to speak on any of the items.
Ordinances, second readings
Having voted previously on two proposed ordinances, council approved each on the second reading Tuesday night. They are:
• Ordinance No. 2022-13, which amends Chapter 50 “Fire Prevention and Protection” of the city’s Code of Ordinances by adding a new section 50-5, to adopt the National Fire Protection Association 11194, standard for Recreational vehicle parks and campgrounds.
• Ordinance No. 2022-15, amending chapter 82 of the city’s Code of Ordinances, also known as the Subdivision Code, which changes requirements for points of access to residential subdivisions and aligns with the changes to the Fire Code.
Both ordinances were designed to meet fire safety standards, as well as assist builders and developers in planning new projects.
Consent agenda
Council members unanimously approved six consent agenda items with no discussion. Those items included:
• A production agreement between the city and TSE Entertainment, LLC for services to be rendered for the Kerrville River Festival event in the amount of $67,000;
• A five-year lease agreement with Key Government Finance through the Texas DIR purchasing contract, for the purchase of network switches for the city’s network infrastructure in the amount of $267,664.59;
• A Construction agreement with Hayden Paving, Inc. for the 2022 Street Maintenance Project in the amount of $265,348;
• Consented to allow the Joint Airport Board of the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport to seek funding from the Texas Department of Transportation with respect to the TxDOT Airport Rescue Plan grant;
• Approved council minutes of the March 22 workshop, and;
• Approved minutes of the March 22 regular council meetings.
Other business
• In a 5-0 vote, council approved the appointment of Robert Hamm to the Kerrville-Kerr County Joint Airport Board.
• Meredith Tilley and Mary Gay Wagner were appointed to the Main Street Advisory Board.
• Tabor McMillan was appointed to serve on the Planning & Zoning Commission.
