Stepping up to help our heroes

“Together With Hill Country Veterans” is a veteran-led and community-based suicide prevention program offered in partnership with the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Office of Rural Health, in collaboration with the VA Office of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention.
Susan Becmer is the Kerrville-based director for this program, and offers aid ranging from a vet-led support group and a six-hour course on “mental health first aid,” to an education program for loved ones of military members who experience symptoms of a mental health condition, and a Veteran Crisis Line.
She covers four counties, Kerr, Gillespie, Bandera and Kendall.
“There are 19 programs like this across the nation, but they are keyed for rural areas that have a high veterans’ population and a high incident of veteran suicide,” Becmer said.
“Our specific barriers here are less resources, more distance to aid resources, more isolation, and typically more firearms availability.
“That’s how this was born about 18 months ago; and the calls to crisis lines increased 300 to 600 percent during COVID,” Becmer said.
“The statistics on veteran suicides say since 9-11, more veterans have died by suicide than have died in combat,” Becmer said.
The actual numbers were cited as 7,057 U.S. service members killed in post-9/11 war operations; and 30,177 suicides have been counted among U.S. service members and veterans of the post-9/11 period. And Becmer said the statistics are usually behind actual numbers.
In her work, the new term is “die by suicide” because it’s not a crime. She said the community needs to learn the signs of suicide and hand off each vet to higher care. But everyone can gain knowledge, heighten awareness, and reduce the stigma
She said veterans can have depression, PTSD and “moral injuries” from what they see overseas.
“Some have seen children killed and it goes against our grain. And their acclimation back into society is difficult.”
Local services
Becmer’s daily efforts on behalf of suicide prevention among vets are dedicated to the following:
• Veterans who have lost their lives by suicide;
• Veterans who have thoughts of suicide;
• Veterans who have made an attempt on their lives;
• Those left behind after a death by suicide;
• Veterans in recovery;
• All those who work tirelessly to prevent veteran suicide and suicide attempts in the United States.
“We believe that we can and will make a difference,’ her program brochure says.
“This includes classes for family members, to provide more knowledge of the vets’ experiences; and to show how the family’s and the vet’s experiences are different.”
She said they are taking a “Public Health approach” to this by including families, the community, workplace, healthcare, faith and recreation.
Becmer listed six initiatives of this program, including providing prevention training; enhancing primary care prevention; promoting correctedness and help-seeking; and improving communications across veterans programs.
Others are enhancing behavioral health suicide prevention, and promoting “lethal means safety.”
“That means family or friends usually have five to seven minutes between the veteran’s decision to take his or her life, and carrying it out. The family or friend can get rid of the pills, or lose the ammo, or some other action,” Becmer said. “If you have someone in danger of this, and you are cognizant of the path to suicide, you can interrupt it.”
All this is necessary, she said, because a VA report in 2020 based on 2018 statistics says nationally veterans’ suicide rates are one and one-half times higher than non-veteran adults; that the veteran suicide rate is higher in Texas than the national average; and women veterans are two times more likely than non-veteran women to die by suicide.
‘Know the signs’
Becmer said family and friends of veterans could recognize one or more of the following signs that a vet is considering suicide:
• He or she is looking for a way to kill;
• The person is talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose;
• He or she is giving away prized possessions;
• The person is talking about being a burden; and/or increasing use of alcohol or drugs;
• He or she is acting anxious, agitated or reckless;
• The person is showing rage or extreme mood swings; or is visiting or calling people to say goodbye.
Becmer said research is assessing gender differences in veterans’ risks, showing men have higher rates of suicide deaths, while women have higher rates of risk factors including depression, eating disorders, childhood sexual abuse, adult sexual abuse including “military sexual trauma,” intimate partner violence, social isolation and housing instability.
Available education
Becmer listed the following education opportunities that vets or their family members can inquire about.
Those include a class titled “QPR – Question, Persuade, Refer,” a virtual one and one-half hour class that teaches the language and terminology around asking the question, coaching the vet into care, and how to refer them to resources.
Those interested can register via Eventbrite, and search for “QPR.”
A second option is “NAMI Veteran-led Support Group,” a 90-minute virtual group that “meets” Thursdays 6:30-8 p.m. Call (210) 734-3349, ext. 103 to register.
Another option is “Mental Health First Aid,” a six-hour in-depth course on the ALGEE Action Plan, mental health disorders, and appropriate next levels of care.
Yet another option is “NAMI Homefront,” an education program specifically for loved ones of military service members who experience symptoms of a mental health condition. Becmer said help is here in the following forms.
There is a Veteran Crisis Line by phone at 1-800-273-8255, press 1. People can text 838255; or by “chat” at www.veteranscrisisline.net.
The Hill Country MHDD has a crisis line at (877) 466-0660.
In the “Make the Connection” program, vets and their families share stories of strength and recovery. The website is www.maketheconnection. net.
At Kerrville’s Hill Country Veterans Center and others, help options include counseling, peer support and other resources for veterans and their loved ones at community-based offices across the United States.
In Kerrville, the TWHCV program is based at the local Hill Country Veterans Center, 411 Meadowview Ln., Kerrville. The phone number is (830) 315-5012; and the email there is Twv.hillcountry@gmail.com.
The national number for information is 1-877-WAR-VETS or 927-8387, or visit www.vetcenter.va.gov.
