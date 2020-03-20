Runoff Election postponed until July 14

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a proclamation postponing the state runoff primary election until July 14, delaying a resolution to the long campaign season for Kerr County Sheriff candidates Elias Garcia and Larry Leitha.
Garcia edged Leitha by a 45 votes in the March 3 primary, which included a pool of five total candidates vying for the Republican nomination.
"We will continue to monitor COVID-19 and keep everyone's safety in mind first and will pickup pace again when it is safe," Leitha said. "We will continue to stay focused as we learn to navigate in this new environment."
Garcia said he understands the Governor's decision and will work around the delay.
"The health and wellness of our community is our number one priority. I understand the necessity and agree with the governor's decision," Garcia said. "My family and I will continue to keep our community and nation in our prayers."
The runoff election was originally scheduled for May 26, but has been postponed in conjunction with the state's ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, according to a written statement from Abbot's office.
The postponement of this election serves to help fulfill the Governor's recent executive orders mandating certain obligation for Texans that are aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, including the encouragement of social distancing.
Early voting will begin July 6.
