Jones to seek commissioner seat for Pct. 1

Local ministry director Tom Jones has announced his bid for the Republican nomination for Kerr County Precinct 1 Commissioner.
A Kerr County resident since 1992, Tom has served the entire region through his extensive ministry and government experience. Jones is the current executive director of the Christian Men’s Job Corps, president of the Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District and past chaplain for the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.
Jones has served as a member of the BGCT Executive Committee, past member of the Kerr County Child Protective Services Board, and past director of the Kerr Interfaith Disaster Response.
He looks to apply his experience and skill in mediation and conflict resolution to challenging local and state issues facing the county.
“I am running to continue in service to Precinct 1 and all of Kerr County. In 18 years at Christian Men’s Job Corps and seven years at HGCD, I have gained a deep understanding of our community. This is a great place to live, and with wise stewardship, it will continue to be a place we are proud to call home. I believe in conservative governing principles, working well with all government partners at every level, and taking on tough problems with common sense. I’ve operated a business, and I understand what it takes to manage resources wisely,” Jones said.
Jones is running for the seat currently occupied by Harley Belew, who has indicated he is not running for a third term on the Court. The primary election will be March 5, 2024 to choose the Republican candidate for Place 1.
