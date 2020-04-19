“Tax Day” has been moved to July 15 for 2020, a three-month delay from the usual April 15 reporting deadline due to challenges caused by the nation’s battle with COVID-19.
Small and mid-size employers can claim two new refundable payroll tax credits to reimburse them, dollar for dollar, for the cost of providing employee leave related to the COVID19 outbreak.
The IRS has temporarily closed all Taxpayer Assistance Centers, and discontinued face-to-face service throughout the country until further notice.
The IRS is continuing to process tax returns, issue refunds and help taxpayers “to the greatest extent possible.”
Liberty Tax Service
Deena Elliott and Tracy Tenery Davis called the tax season for reporting on one’s 2019 income “a totally liquid situation.”
“Stimulus payments are causing questions and as of April 2, the answer is, you don’t have to file a tax return if your only income is Social Security or Railroad benefits,” Elliott said. “And if that’s you, you should get forms from those sources, an RRB 1099 or an SSA 1099.”
On the questions related to Social Security Disability, they don’t know so far.
They are trying to stay informed, they said. But the “IRS.gov/coronavirus” page is updated daily.
“At least it’s dated now to show when it’s updated,” Elliott said.
They said stories about the “stimulus stuff” have been on the news, but some things were retroactive things that have been unexpected.
“Pieces are evolving, including how to get them to people, the ‘logistics’,” Davis said. “There’s a secure IRS portal in the works. Once it’s done, it will require a person to have a computer, or the time to sit on hold on the phone until someone answers,” Elliott added. “There’s no customer service right now.”
They noted that the IRS removed the penalty beginning this tax filing for not having health insurance. Before, taxpayers paid a penalty if they didn’t have proper health insurance.
Davis said they have a virtual system and can create a secure tax return for clients who don’t come in person to their office, and this form can be remotely signed by the client.
“Clients can work from their couches at home, with a preparer,” Elliott said.
“Clients can even ask for their favorite tax preparer to do their form,” Davis added.
She added, they are doing some tax returns for clients in nursing homes, and now they can’t go see them in person because of COVID-19 rules; also, those are the clients that often are not able to go online.
Davis said new clients must call for an appointment to visit their office and present their identification verification.
“People are continuing to call, and our staff will return calls,” she said.
They said there have been huge changes made in relation to people’s retirement funds and “minimum distributions” from retirement funds. So an expert answering questions might be a good choice.
They said the allowable amounts of charitable contributions have been increased.
And, they said, some penalties have been relaxed for this reporting year.
“Right now is the time to file if you have to – or want to – itemize to file for 2019,” Davis said. “Now anyone will be able to do that to file in 2021 for 2020 income.”
They also said loan amounts against 401k retirement plans have been increased to $100,000. But Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) have different rules.
Also modifications have been made to “net operating loss rules,” and to delay of employer payroll (Social Security) rules.
“But anything withheld from employee pay has to be paid by the employer,” Elliott said.
And, they said, “There have been lots of changes made in the C.A.R.E.S. Act.”
That translates to the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act, they said.
A lot of changes were made retroactive, some of them back to 2017.
“They temporarily removed the operating loss taxable income limitation.”
And the U.S. government extended the usual April 15 filing deadline. Even if a taxpayer owes money in taxes, he or she has until July 15 to pay it.
“But if you’re expecting a refund, it behooves you to file now and get it,” Davis said.
For those with a child care claim, they said, the child care facility usually gives statements to the parent(s).
These ladies said the National Association of Tax Professionals, and the National Association of Enrolled Agents are helpful for the professional tax preparers.
At Liberty Tax, their “real people office,” as they called it, is closed to walk-in customers. But it’s open for phone calls and appointments; and they will come out to customer’s vehicles to get their paperwork. Or people can make arrangements by phone to drop off their tax-related papers in a designated drop-box outside their office.
Office hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday for a live person to have an appointment, or drop off paperwork, but they should call first.
The office address is 400 Main St., and the phone number is 896-3999. The ladies warn if it’s a wet day, their front sidewalk is a splash-zone for drivers trying to stay as far from the opposite construction fence as possible.
Douville, Goldman & Associates
Mike Douville said for those paying quarterly segments of their tax bill, the first quarter estimate for 2020 that was due April 15 also was postponed.
But, he said, the June 15 due date for the next segment was not postponed.
He recommended that anyone in this situation who has not calculated their payments by now should pay the same amount they did in the previous years’ payments, “just to be safe.”
The new extension is for everyone who had a payment due April 15, he said.
The hours for this office at 313 Earl Garrett St. are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; and the office phone number is 257-3112.
H&R Block
In the spirit of “social distancing,” and because people are keeping their distance from each other, there’s a table and some chairs on the front porch of the H&R Block office at 850 Sidney Baker with a sign that says, “Relax – Tax preparation available here – If you prefer to drop off your taxes/paperwork, please call us when you arrive and we will get them from your vehicle. Thank you! H&R Block (830) 896-2001.”
The table with its wire basket for the paperwork also has hand and spray sanitizer.
It’s one more alternative to the in-person visits people would have made this time last year.
