KCSO identifies 'person of interest' in home invasion robbery

Kerr County Sheriff’s Office investigators have identified at least one person of interest in a reported home invasion robbery that occurred earlier this morning.
According to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha, deputies were called to a home in the 1700 block of Ranchero Road on Friday, April 15, at 4:30 a.m.
“Upon arrival, deputies were told two masked male subjects entered a home and forced the homeowner to open a safe at gunpoint,” Leitha said. “The homeowner complied and the robbers made off with a substantial amount of cash and several firearms.”
Leitha said investigators with the KCSO Criminal Investigations Unit were called to the scene and through the course of their investigation developed at least one person of interest in the case and are continuing with the investigation.
“Our CIU team will not let up until those responsible for this brazen robbery are behind bars,” Leitha said. “As we continue to develop a clearer picture of the suspects and the chain of events, we anticipate that arrests will be coming very soon. These suspects need to be off the streets and unable to victimize innocent people.”
Any information regarding this incident can be reported to the KCSO by calling (830) 896-1216.
