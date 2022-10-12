Despite all the medical technology available, expert doctor’s opinions and preparations taken by soon-to-be parents, an unborn child will ultimately choose its own birthday.
Bonnie and Joe Marks can attest to this statement, given the events that led to the birth of their daughter, Josephine, in the bedroom of their home Thursday, Oct. 6, at 12:28 p.m.
“The night before, I had been having some Braxton Hicks contractions,” Bonnie said. “But I didn’t think anything of it, because it was normal for me.”
Bonnie said her experience during the birth of their older daughter, Vivian, nearly three years ago was very similar.
“That morning, we got up and had breakfast and took Vivian to Mother’s Day Out at the Baptist church,” Bonnie said. “I was still having the weird Braxton Hicks contractions, but they were starting to become painful.”
Bonnie said at that point, she told her husband to go get the haircut he had planned and decided to call her father in Houston and let him know that that baby would be coming in a few days.
“That’s what happened with Vivian,” Bonnie said. “About three of four days before she arrived, the contractions became painful and more uncomfortable, but they weren’t coming regularly and weren’t lasting very long.”
After Joe had left the house, Bonnie recalls spending about an hour on the phone with her father, Charles Flowers, and tending to routine chores around the house, ending the call at 11:15 a.m.
“I was talking to my dad while I was doing laundry, cleaning the bathroom and the kitchen,” Bonnie said. “I was still able to talk through my contractions. My dad asked me if I was okay, and I said I was fine … you know, just walk it off.”
She said her contractions were just not regular, coming anywhere from 10 minutes apart to 30 minutes apart.
“They lasted no longer than 20 seconds,” Bonnie said.
By the time Joe returned home, Bonnie said the contractions were a little stronger, but still not coming regularly.
“My husband said ‘I’m going to call your dad and tell him to start coming this way, just to be safe’,” Bonnie said.
Joe’s phone call to Charles was at 11:30 a.m.
“After that the pain level just shot up. I felt like I was going to be sick,” Bonnie said. “I threw up and that was when I told my husband to get the rest of our stuff into the car and I am going to jump in the shower to see if that helps.”
Bonnie’s obstetrician was in Fredericksburg and they had planned to have their baby at the hospital there.
“At first when I got in the shower, it seemed to help,” Bonnie said. “So, I sent my husband to go change out laundry, because I thought I was going to be fine. By the time it took him to come back, I was on the floor in the shower in a tremendous amount of pain.”
At this point, Bonnie said she believes her contractions were coming every 10-15 seconds.
“I looked at Joe and told him we need to get to the hospital,” Bonnie said. “We get into the bedroom and he is trying to help me get dressed and I then have this tremendous urge to push and we both heard this loud ‘pop’ and my water broke.”
Bonnie said Joe told her they needed to leave “now,” but she wanted to change clothes.
“I told him I couldn’t leave the house in wet pants,” Bonnie said.
She said in the time it took to get new pants for her, get changed and start heading for the door, she knew their plans had changed.
“Another contraction came on and my knees buckled and I just went to the ground,” Bonnie said. “I told my husband, ‘This baby is coming now’.”
Bonnie said Joe was trying to call the doctor when she told him to get a blanket and a towel, because there was no time to go anywhere.
“I beared down at the bottom of our bed and put my foot up and he’s looking at me, like no, no, and trying to put my foot back down,” Bonnie said. “He’s got 9-1-1 on the phone at that point and the lady (KPD dispatcher) is asking how far apart my contractions are and I had to tell her there were no contractions, I was already pushing. I think I pushed three more times and the baby’s head was out and my husband jumped into dad mode and she was born on the next push.”
Bonnie said she wished she had a photo of her husband’s face the moment Josie was born.
“He was so amazed and he just put her on my stomach and she was perfect,” Bonnie said. “It took a little nudge and then she just started crying and I was just in shock and awe that we did that.”
Bonnie said Kerrville Police Department officers and Kerrville Fire Department firefighters and EMS personnel arrived shortly after Josie was born.
“We rode in the ambulance to Peterson Hospital and my husband followed,” Bonnie said. “He had just enough time, by the time they fixed me up and checked her out, that he was able to pick our daughter up at Mother’s Day Out at two o’clock.”
Joe said he was amazed at the experience and said he was just glad that it wasn’t his first child.
“At least I knew what to expect and what looks normal,” Joe said. “So, when I saw the head, I knew what it was. It was a little scattered at first, but the 9-1-1 lady was really nice. She calmed me down and got me focused.”
Joe said the dispatcher walked him through the birth, asking questions about the status of the baby and making sure everything was as it should be for both Bonnie and Josie.
“And, when it popped out, I was like ‘Hey, buddy,’ Joe said. “She asked me if it was a boy, I said ‘Wait, let me look’ and I told her we had a daughter. I was just in shock.”
Bonnie and Joe said they were “team green” prior to Josie’s arrival, saying they did not want to know the sex of the baby before it was born.
“The 9-1-1 lady was amazing. She even captured the exact time of birth,” Joe said. “I don’t know who she is, but I want to thank her. The EMS and firefighters came and two police officers came. They were all so professional. It makes you really thankful to be in Kerrville and see how great everything is. The police were amazing, the firefighters were amazing. When we got to Peterson Hospital, there were 12 people waiting for us in the emergency room.”
Both Bonnie and Joe say they are forever grateful to the local first responders and hospital staff, saying they now know they made the best decision for their family to move from Houston to Kerrville four years ago.
Charles said he was shocked at the timeline, saying he had just spoken with his daughter shortly before Joe called to say Josie had arrived. It wasn’t until Bonnie was already at the hospital and Charles was en route from Houston that he learned that Josie was born at home.
“I was like, wait a minute. I just talked to you 30 minutes ago,” Charles said.
Bonnie and Josie were released from the hospital the next day and were able to reunite with Joe, Vivian and Charles, where they have spent that past several days still trying to wrap their heads around the series of events that brought their beautiful baby girl into their lives.
Josie weighed in a 7 pounds, 9-1/2 ounces and was measured at 20 inches long.
The Kerrville Police Department dispatcher who helped Joe through the process was Danielle Reeh.
The responding Kerrville Fire Department personnel were Lt. Joel Bryant, Myron Fiedler and Dan Feuge on Engine 1 and EMS crew members Johnny Rodriguez, paramedic and Tyler Logue, EMT-Basic.
