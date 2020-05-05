HCCW donates $500 to HC Veterans Center

The Hill Country CattleWomen presented the Hill Country Veteran’s Center Food Pantry in Kerrville with a $500 gift card they can use to purchase beef for veterans and veteran’s families in need.
The HCVC Food Pantry has a large commercial freezer and a regular home-size freezer, so using the gift card to purchase 1-pound packages of hamburger they can distribute easily made sense.
A ribbon-cutting and party in 2013 officially opened the “Hill Country Veterans Center” for business, after the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1480 transformed the former National Guard Armory at 411 Meadowview Ln. into the new Veterans Center over about a year.
The Center serves veterans of all branches of the military service, and hopes to cover not only Kerr County but at least five counties in the surrounding area.
They provide food for more than 45 veteran families each month. In the past year they were able to provide $29,480.00 worth of food items to needy veterans and families.
William C. “Bill” Brown of the VFW post was originally the unofficial project manager along with Post Commander Tim Casey. Brown now has the title of executive director.
Other directors when the center opened were Richard Ferris, Jack Scott and Alan Hill. The Veteran’s Center is now a stand-alone operation and is no longer a part of the VFW.
Alan Hill says some recipients of their food pantry are homeless or near-homeless, under-employed, or are families. The Center is open Monday through Friday. The Pantry is open on Wednesdays.
The HCCW formed to promote and support the production of beef and the beef industry. New members are welcome.
To become a member contact Alice Anderson, at elmaxranch@ gmail.com or (830) 446-9691. A member need only have an interest in promoting beef products and informing beef consumers of the “Power of Protein” in a healthy diet.
HCCW meet eight times each year in different areas of the Hill Country. They do not meet in the months of July, August, November and December.
The HCCW thank all who have and are currently serving in the military for their service.
