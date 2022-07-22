KCSO investigating drowning at Ingram Dam

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said his office is investigating the drowning of 35-year-old Justin Ray Gamez at Ingram.
Leitha said deputies were called to the scene at approximately 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20.
“Upon arrival, Deputies located a large group of people gathered on the dam, many of whom were believed to be intoxicated,” Leitha said “According to a witness not with the group, the individual in distress, Justin Ray Gamez, 35, had be involved in a disturbance with a member (or members) of the group prior to going into the water alone.”
Leitha said two teenage male bystanders noticed Gamez in distress and jumped into the water to affect a rescue.
“After Mr. Gamez was brought to shore, he received CPR until EMS arrived on the scene. Based on witness accounts at the scene, it is believed Mr. Gamez was in the water for at least three minutes,” Leitha said. Mr. Gamez was transported to the Peterson Regional Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries hours after the event.
The KCSO Criminal Invesigation Division leading the investigation. At this time, Leitha said investigators have reason to believe alcohol may have played a role in the drowning.
“We extend our condolences to Mr. Gamez’s family and loved ones in this tragic sequence of events,” Leitha said. “We would like to remind the public that water safety should always be top of mind when enjoying rivers, creeks, lakes, and even private pools. The blend of alcohol, soaring heat, and sun exposure can quickly create dangerous situations.”
