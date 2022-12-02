Schmerbecks receive historic marker for business

W.G. Garrett Jr. and L.D. Garrett had just mustered out of the military and returned home from fighting in World War I. During the time they were in the service, one of their friends told them when they got home they should go into the insurance business because insurance was going to be the next big business in the United States.
“Both of them had responsible positions with Charles Schreiner Company prior to the war and Capt. Schreiner kept their jobs for them while they were gone,” said Bob Schmerbeck, owner of today’s Garrett Insurance Agency.
“When they got home and went to Capt. Schreiner and asked him if they could sell insurance at night from the department store, he agreed to let them. Allegedly he said ‘as long as you Garrett boys give me from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day then you can do what you want with your spare time.’ So that’s what they did,” Schmerbeck said.
After supper they would go back to the department store and sell insurance, probably only auto and home insurance to begin with.
“For them, it was never a full-time endeavor. It was always a side-line business. One of them was the secretary and the other the treasurer of Charles Schreiner Company,” Schemerbeck added.
In 1933 Bob Schmerbeck’s father, R.L. Schmerbeck Jr. was working as a teller at First State Bank when President Franklin Roosevelt declared a bank holiday during the Great Depression, and he lost his job, so the two uncles asked him if he would like to join them in the insurance business. He agreed to go to work with them and he managed the business until the beginning of World War II when he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps.
“While he was gone my mother and another family member ran the insurance agency. My dad’s last duty station was at Laughlin Air Force Base in Del Rio when the war ended in 1945,” Schmerbeck said, “so when he came home he resumed management of the agency as a partner with the two uncles.”
Rob Schmerbeck joined his father in the agency in 1966 after graduating from the University of Texas. In 1974 he and his dad purchased the agency from his two uncles and formed a partnership. In 1986 his son, Stephen, joined the agency and became the fourth generation of the family to become involved in the insurance business in Kerrville.
Stephen Schmerbeck is now the agency CEO and has expanded the Garrett Insurance Agency brand with acquisitions of other insurance agencies. Garrett Insurance how has locations in Fredericksburg, The Woodlands, San Angelo, Willis and three locations in the state of Kansas. Nancy (Schmerbeck) Kavorkian, Stephen’s sister, manages the agency office in the The Woodlands.
Today, Garrett Insurance Agency sells auto, home, life, disability, commercial insurance, business and property, plus liability and business auto. They have a separate benefits department that manages their life and health insurance options and workman’s compensation insurance. They also write and sell bonds for commercial use such as for elected officials.
“We have been incredibly blessed. We are thankful for our wonderful and dedicated staff. Some have worked for us for as long as 20 years. We are also very thankful for our loyal clients who have been with us for so many years,”’ Schmerbeck said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.