“In This House We Do Hugs” is one of several promises listed a plaque hanging on the wall at the entrance to the K’Star emergency shelter for youth, from birth to 17 years of age. K’Star is where the healing begins for children in the Hill Country who are placed at the facility by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services or one of the community-based care organizations because of some form of alleged abuse.
K’Star provides comfort, safety, love, and healing to children with complex trauma who have been victims of physical or sexual abuse who need temporary housing until their future is determined by a judge. The facility is licensed by the state to provide emergency shelter for 20 youth, but currently, because of the staffing shortage, only 13 youth are staying at the shelter.
Saturday, Sept. 16 K’Star will host the “BIG TA’DO” fundraiser at the Hill Country Youth Event Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will include a car show, motorcycle show, chili cook-off, live music, auction and games for the children to include a bounce house, face painting and corn hole competition. The admission fee is $5, but children aged 12 and under will be admitted free.
“We will have the public who attend the event be the judges for the chili-cook off, car show and motorcycle show,” said Sergio Mennella, operations director for K’Star.
The chili cookoff will have two different categories, home-cooked and business. There will be prizes for the winners in each of the contests. For more information on the event go to www.kstar.org/events.
Donation information for items for the auction is also on the website, or call (830) 896-5437.
In the spring of 1990 several community leaders determined that Kerrville needed therapeutic services for families and children. K’Star, in addition to the shelter, offers free counseling services at a separate location on Main Street in Kerrville.
Free “child-centered” counseling services are offered to families from Bandera, Blanco, Burnet, Edwards, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Llano, Mason, Medina, Menard, Real, and Uvalde counties. In addition to the Kerrville counseling center there are satellite offices in several of the other counties. The program serves about 200 children a year in the 14-county region.
The emergency youth shelter opened in March 1991 with a state license to house only six children. By 1995 the shelter had moved to a larger home and the capacity was increased to 13 children, and then, in Oct. 2006, K’Star moved to its current location off East Main.
“We have provided comfort, safety, love, and healing to thousands of children over these many years of operation. It is shocking to read some of the horrors these precious youngsters have endured at the hands of those who are supposed to protect and love them,” said Melody Lowman, K’Star’s executive director.
Lowman said no matter how long you have worked with children with complex trauma, it is still hard to see a sleeping child with night terrors, remembering the pain of having been sexually abused and hurt, or having a child arrive at the shelter with an extended stomach and skinny little arms and legs who was purposely starved at the hands of parents, or a little girl who endured sexual molestation by both her birth father and her stepfather since she was an infant.
“The stories of the little humans that come to our facility are pretty horrific and hard to look at, but on the bright side, their beautiful, wounded spirits are resilient when freed from abuse and mistreatment. When they are given true love, good nutrition, and healthy guidance, they thrive. Watching the children begin to heal and find joy in being children again, free from worry and stress, is a big reward,” Lowman added.
Lowman said the staff’s biggest reward comes when it’s time for the children to leave K’Star and they are sad to leave.
“I never dreamed children would cry when they left, but this is now the norm…children and staff crying together in the parking lot while saying goodbye,” she added.
Funds raised at the Sept. 16 event will be used to pay expenses of providing the children with their needs and to fight inflation. When the children arrive at K’Star, they immediately receive a “welcome bag” filled with pajamas, a blanket and pillow, a stuffed animal and hygiene products. The shelter also provides the children with new clothing, shoes and toys. They are enrolled in Kerrville ISD schools. Their medical and dental needs are provided for and they are signed up for counseling services.
Lowman said the Kerrville schools have been very supportive of the children from the shelter who attend KISD schools.
“They are very supportive and wonderful to work with and the kids love the schools,” she said.
“Most of our kiddos have never had a birthday party or celebrated Christmas, so holidays and birthdays have big celebrations. No child will ever leave K’Star without a duffle bag or two filled with clothing, toys and possessions they can call their own, and if they had a birthday or Christmas at the shelter, they will leave with a bicycle and helmet to take with them,” Lowman said.
K’Star is part of the Hill Country Care Coordination Team made up of representatives from law enforcement, attorneys, medical providers, Hill Country CASA, Hill Country Crisis Council and Mercy Gate Ministries. Currently one of the beds at the shelter is reserved for, if needed, a victim of sex-trafficking.
‘We plant seeds of hope, love and change in the hearts and minds of the children and families we serve in the Texas Hill Country, and we feel honored to do so,” Lowman added.
K’Star was recently selected as the beneficiary of funds from the 37th Hill Country Charity Ball scheduled for May 18, 2024, at the HCYEC. The theme for the event will be “Miami Nights, Bringing the Heat.” Funds raised from that event will be earmarked to update the facility with new flooring, paint, and furniture.
“It’s been seven years since any renovations have been made to the shelter and there are several projects that need to be done,” Lowman said. The K-Star building is made up of three buildings that were moved from the Schreiner campus in the mid-1970’s and renovated at that time into a private residence.
Later it was home to Sunshine Day Care Center before becoming the K’Star shelter in 2006.
Volunteers are always welcome at the shelter. Each volunteer is required to undergo a background check. The shelter currently has four full-time positions open. Currently two Schreiner University students are employed at the shelter.
“Working at the shelter can be emotionally difficult for our employees. Sometimes it brings back memories of their own lives. This is such a full-filling job. If it wasn’t you couldn’t do it. It’s in your blood,” said Mennella.
