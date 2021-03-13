Notre Dame DI Team regional champs

Notre Dame Catholic School’s Destination Imagination Team won first place at the Texas Regional Championship, in the Fine Arts Division of the STEM Competition, on Feb. 27.
The winning Notre Dame Middle School team, was awarded the same honor last year, however, was unable to compete at the state level because of the pandemic cancellation.
Led by Ellen Kenalty, NDCS Social Studies teacher, this year the team persevered through virtual entries and created a captivating music video using advanced technical production elements.
The students incorporated split screen, green screen, slow motion, lip syncing and more, receiving almost perfect scores.
The music crew developed a music score and lyrics that retold a story. The costume designers created whimsical attire relating to their story choice and the prop tech engineered a hydraulic lift to raise the main character out of a PVC pipe constructed stump.
This all culminated into a three minute-plus video that has put Notre Dame Catholic School and Kerrville on the state’s academic map for the second year in a row.
Now it’s on to the Texas State Championships in early April.
Notre Dame Catholic School is a private Christian learning institution, offering Pre-K through 8th Grade, that continues a century long tradition of academic excellence and spiritual formation dating back to 1912.
