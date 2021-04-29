City, partners to host COVID-19 Community Update Friday

The City of Kerrville, Kerr County and our local leadership partners will be hosting the next COVID-19 Community Update at 10 a.m. Friday, April 30. Kerrville Fire Department Chief Eric Maloney will present the latest information on coronavirus vaccine efforts in the area.
The event will be conducted via ZOOM and will be televised live.
Members of the press are encouraged to contact respective agencies for any questions or comments following the update.
You can view the COVID-19 Community Update at 10 a.m. on the city's broadcast channel (Spectrum Channel 2) or on the city’s live stream at https://kerrvilletx.gov/1328/Kerrville-City-Channel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.