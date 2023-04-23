Community support needed for Christmas light program

Time is running out—don’t let the Grinch steal this year’s Christmas.
The Kerrville Christmas Lighting Corporation is a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit that’s been helping Kerrville shine brighter during the Christmas season.
Our community’s streets were bare of Christmas decorations for over two decades, and the Kerrville Christmas Lighting Corporation changed that. In 2020, the nonprofit raised the funds for 44 of the large gold Christmas tree street ornaments that have flocked Sidney Baker over the past three Christmas seasons.
This year, KCLC is fundraising for a new Main Street Ornament Campaign to expand the community's street ornament decorations so Kerrville sparkles and shines even brighter during Christmas time. With the generosity of the local community and business members, the hope to can add up to 100 more along Main Street and Highway 27.
Christmas might seem far away to everyone right now, but the nonprofit is up against the clock to get the funds raised in time for the community to enjoy more of these ornaments during the 2023 Christmas season. With supply chain issues, the decorations will need to be ordered by April 30. Thanks to the generosity of several business owners and community members, 35 percent of the funds have been raised for the project so far.
“Please consider sponsoring a street ornament or making a donation—every little bit helps us deck the streets of Kerrville with Christmas,” said KCLC President, George Eychner. “Making our town shine brighter during the holidays is something that all of us will enjoy.”
The all-inclusive price of these high-quality gold tree ornaments is $900 per ornament. They are made in the USA.
Sponsorships are available starting at $900 to underwrite the expense of the street ornaments. General donations are also accepted and help tremendously with the campaign's success and KCLC’s ongoing maintenance expenses.
To support our nonprofit endeavors and the expansion of future Christmas lights and decorations in Kerrville, tax-deductible donations can be made to Kerrville Christmas Lighting Corporation online at kerrvillechristmaslighting.com or by mail to P. O. Box 293213, Kerrville, Texas, 78029. Donations can also be made at Texas Hill Country Bank.
Sponsorship details are available at kerrvillechristmaslighting.com. For sponsorship or donation questions, please contact George Eychner at (830) 370-1663.
KCLC would like to thank the following sponsors:
• $5,000 Mrs. Claus level: James Avery Artisan Jewelry;
• $1,800 Snowman level: Hill Country Telephone Cooperative, Inn of the Hills Hotel & Conference Center, Kerr County Abstract & Title Co., Schreiner University, Stockton Williams and the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country;
• $900 Elf on a Shelf level: Century 21 The Hills Realty, Judy and George Eychner, Fitch Estate Sales, Douville, Goldman & Herod, Jam Broadcasting, Rob & Vicki Kelly, Ken Stoepel Ford, Kerrville Convention & Visitors Bureau, Kelly Leonard, Bill Penak, Dr. Bill & Lyndia Rector, Rustic Elegance, Security State Bank & Trust, Texas Hill Country Bank, the Shutter Factory and Wellborn Engineering & Surveying.
