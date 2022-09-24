Mother, daughter bring hope

Bringing hope to persons in the Kerrville area who have suffered a stroke or traumatic brain injury, or who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, is the goal for Kristi Vick and her daughter, Kylie.
An official grand opening for the new business occurred Friday, but the office has been open and treating clients since March of this year.
The two have opened their office in One Schreiner Center to provide a specialized IASIS Microcurrent Neurofeedback option for those persons, plus those who suffer from other brain dysfunction issues such as attention deficit disorder, anxiety, fatigue, concussions, obsessive-compulsive and bipolar disorder.
IASIS (eye-ace-is) is a revolutionary drug-free proven medical technology that has had success in alleviating a wide range of issues associated with disorders in patients of all ages. IASIS does not train the brain like traditional neurofeedback, but instead temporarily changes the brain function and allows it to reorganize itself and release itself from frozen, stuck patterns.
“This is like re-booting a frozen computer,” Kristy Vick said.
Kristy is a registered nurse and worked many years for Peterson Hospital. She, Kylie and her husband Ron have all undergone extensive training in implementing the IASIS treatment program as clinicians. The procedure must be administered by trained physicians or clinicians.
“The local physicians we have talked with are very excited about this program,” Vick said.
IASIS uses an FDA registered EEG amplifier and is extremely safe. The transmitting signals are about 1/300th of a cell phone and can last for as little as 1/100th of a second. Treatments are on the EEG sites on the scalp.
“They are very safe. We have never had anyone have a reaction,” Vick said. “It produces a measurable change in the brainwaves without conscious effort from the individual receiving the feedback.”
By using carefully calibrated electrical signals (microcurrents), IASIS communicates with the brain to nudge the central nervous system back into balance. Unlike medications, it has the potential to produce long-lasting modifications to an abnormally functioning brain.
“The result is a changed brainwave state and much greater ability for the brain and nervous system to regulate itself,” she added. “It also includes relaxation training and muscle re-education.”
More than 85 percent of the clients with traumatic brain injuries, anxiety and PTSD who respond to the treatment report that they were “meaningfully helped,” according to IASIS.
Unfortunately it does not cure dementia, a common issue in a retirement community, but helps with the other symptoms, according to Vick.
She said the treatments also can help women with the pre-menstrual syndrome (PMS).
Insurance does not cover the treatment. The treatments to be provided by Vick cost $150 per session but they offer a 12-session package for $1,500. That package is being offered at half-price during their grand opening period. Initial treatments take 45 minutes to an hour but regular treatments are only 30 minutes in duration.
For more information go to renewedpathwaysmcn.com; info@renewedpathwaysmcn.com or contact Vick at (830) 217-7766.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.