KPUB rolls out payment kiosks

Kerrville Public Utility Board officials have been continuously evolving day-to-day operations for the safety of all, and are doing as much as possible part to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
"We have been monitoring the ever-changing COVID-19 situation, and our team is dedicated to the health and safety of our community and our staff," Allison Bueche, KPUB marketing manager, said. "We have been proactively taking measures to ensure that we continue to deliver reliable power and service to our community."
The KPUB lobby and drive-thru services will continue to remain temporarily closed to the public until government and health officials say it’s safe to reopen and conduct business as usual once again.
To better serve KPUB customers during this challenging time, self-serve payment kiosks have been added for bill payment service for customers.
"Beginning early next week, KPUB should have two pay-on-site kiosk machines available to accept customer utility bill payments, both indoor and outdoor, at our location at 2250 Memorial Boulevard in Kerrville," Bueché said.
This secure, fast and convenient new kiosk is another 24/7 payment service option is an easy-to-use touch screen machine to serve customers in multiple languages (both English & Spanish) and accepts credit card, debit card, check and cash bill payments. Cash payments will not be issuing any change back from payments made—any payment overages will be issued to a customer’s account as an account credit for the next billing cycle.
For other customer service or account payments:
Online: Online services are always available 24/7 at kpub.com or through the SmartHub app to access your account, make payments, or start/stop/transfer your electric service.
Phone: Debit or credit card phone payments can be made with KPUB’s secure pay-by-phone option at 1.855.382.9918.
Customer service: KPUB’s customer service team is here to help during this time by phone and will continue to answer calls regarding payments or service-related questions. You can reach them at KPUB’s main office number at 830.257.3050 during our normal business hours of M-F, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Mail: Any mailed payments will still be processed as usual. Mail payments are accepted at KPUB’s main office at 2250 Memorial Blvd.
Dropbox: KPUB’s night drop is being processed as usual for any payments. The night drop box is located on the wall of KPUB’s drive-thru window.
For power outages or emergency services: KPUB’s dispatch, outages & emergency calls are available 24/7 by calling 830.257.2883. Outages can also be reported online at kpub.com and through the utility’s SmartHub app.
KPUB has temporarily suspended disconnects for delinquent accounts during these difficult times to ensure our customers have uninterrupted service.
"We encourage customers who are experiencing financial hardships due to COVID-19 and its economic impact to contact us directly so that our customer service representatives can help develop a plan and customize a payment arrangement that meets their financial needs," Bueche said. "Our staff continues to actively monitor the COVID-19 situation, and we are working closely with our peers in the electric utility industry and our government and regulatory partners to gather and share up-to-date information, best practices and guidance to ensure everyone stays safe and that KPUB maintains operational integrity."
"We appreciated your patience and understanding as we work through this. Please know that as your community-owned utility company, we are your friends and neighbors, and we are all in this together."
