In an effort to attract experienced police officers, the Kerrville Police Department is offering a lateral entry program that provides experienced candidates with the ability to qualify for a higher starting salary as outlined below.
Eligibility Requirements:
• Applicant must be a certified Texas Peace Officer by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement or the ability to achieve certification prior to employment;
• Applicant must have at least two years continuous service with patrol experience as a paid, full-time certified peace officer with a comparable law enforcement agency, including out-of-state agencies;
• A lateral entry applicant may not have more than a three-year break in service from the time they left a comparable agency;
• Lateral officers are exempt from taking the written entry exam; all other phases of the hiring process must be completed.
The Kerrville Police Department is seeking qualified applicants to meet the law enforcement needs of their growing community. They are looking for character-driven individuals who want to be a part of something bigger. Come join a team that makes a difference.
For more information, contact Kerrville Police Department Sergeant Chuck Bocock at (830) 258-1370 or Chuck.Bocock@kerrville tx.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.