‘Silent Sky’ enters final weekend

Playhouse 2000, Kerrville's Community Theater, will present the final three performances of their latest show this weekend. "Silent Sky" will be seen three more times, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 and Sunday at 2:30 in the VK Garage Theater.
The show has been garnering rave reviews from audiences who have filled the heavily restricted seating, which has been reduced to just 40 chairs to allow for appropriate social distancing.
"Silent Sky" follows the life of real-life astronomer Henrietta Leavitt, who was among the very first women to work at the famed Harvard College Observatory in the early years of the twentieth century. Her work with variable stars laid the foundation for later observations that established our galaxy's place in the universe.
But, far from a dry biography, "Silent Sky" is a warm and inspiring story about living with and overcoming social and physical barriers while retaining a sense of the wonder of creation.
As a special outreach to young people interested in studying the sciences, P2K is also offering a private performance of the show just for 40 students of Tivy High School instructor Kelly Dunigan. The group was provided with a study guide to the show, will see the performance at no charge, and then will be invited to a post-show "talk back" where they will be able to interact with the cast in an informal discussion.
"Silent Sky" will be presented just three more times in the VK Garage Theater, April 23, 24 and 25, with performances on Friday and Saturday at 7:30, and a Matinee on April 25 at 2:30. All tickets are priced at $22.
In order to provide safe distances between seated patrons, attendance at each performance is heavily limited. Advance reservations are strongly recommended.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.CaillouxPerformingArts.com; at The Cailloux Theater Box Office, in person from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, or 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays; or by phone at any time by leaving a detailed message at (830) 896-9393.
The VK Garage Theater is located at 305 Washington St. in downtown Kerrville, and is part of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, managed, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, by Playhouse 2000, Inc.
At least through May, seating in the Cailloux City Center's two theaters will be limited to allow for appropriate Social Distances between seated patrons. Face coverings are urged for all while entering and traveling inside the facilities.
