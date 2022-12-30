Meaningful, memorable project

Fifteen-year-old Tivy High School freshman Raleigh Priour knew he wanted his Eagle Scout project to be both meaningful and memorable.
When he met with representatives of Riverside Nature Center, they came up with an idea that was both: a rain garden, or a shallow depressed area that collects rainwater runoff and blends into the surrounding landscape.
“They saw a lot of erosion from their rainwater collection tanks,” Priour said. “A rain garden helps prevent that and creates a nice landscape.”
Becky Etzler, the executive director of Riverside Nature Center, explained that the overflow from the rain tanks had been an ongoing challenge, both eroding the soil and, when the tanks were overfull, flowing onto the river trail. Priour’s rain garden idea was the perfect solution.
Priour — who enjoys math, camping, band and tennis and has been involved in scouting since Cub Scouts — received approval for his rain garden project by the Eagle Board on Aug. 1.
The first official workday was Sept. 3, and other members of his scout troop, Troop 111, pitched in to help dig the needed trench to accommodate overflow: two feet deep, one foot wide and ten feet long.
Priour also reached out to the Medina Garden Nursery from which he obtained 35 plants to use in the rain garden.
“I picked up the plants Sept. 17, planted them at the Riverside Nature Center and put some of the soil back that we dug loose, which allows their roots to grow,” he said.
An Eagle Scout project serves a twofold purpose, according to Priour: it creates something that benefits the community and helps scouts demonstrate their leadership and ability to execute the project.
“I’m very proud of it,” Priour said. “It solved the problem it was supposed to and I think it turned out well.”
The center’s executive director Etzler said it’s not the first time the Riverside Nature Center has benefited from Eagle Scout projects. “What’s great about working with the Eagle Scouts is (that) these are projects that are truly needed, functional as well as educational,” she said.
Priour also created an interpretive sign for the rain garden that can be seen from the river trail and by visitors inside: an explanation of what a rain garden is with two embedded QR codes so readers can look up more information about how to plant rain gardens and view plant lists.
Among the plants Priour added to the rain garden were a button bush; species of muhly, deep-rooted native grasses that help rake water to deeper ground; as well as different species of sage that can withstand a large amount of water.
Etzler added that she enjoyed collaborating with Priour.
”It’s a long-term project,” she said. ”The plantings that he put in will mature and spread, and it will have a whole different look and appeal as it matures. It’s beneficial to our gardens, but the Scouts can come back later in time and see it[s still here, still functioning and still providing a service years down the road.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.