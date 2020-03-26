City to host joint COVID-19 update, press conference

The City of Kerrville, Kerr County and Peterson Regional Medical Center will hold a joint press conference for members of the media on Friday, March 27 at 2 p.m. at City Hall to discuss the latest COVID-19 developments locally.
The venue will be physically closed per current city guidelines regarding COVID-19, but will be broadcast live on the city’s website and Channel 2 in the same manner as all city council meetings.
Members of the press will be advised of instructions on how to phone-in live with questions.
