Local mother on life support due to COVID

A fundraising barbecue is planned next Saturday, Sept. 25, to raise funds for Kristin (Mechler) Walker of Kerrville, to help her family pay for her medical bills as she is on life support in a San Antonio hospital after contracting COVID-19 while pregnant.
Walker is the daughter of Joyce and Joe Mechler of Kerrville.
The fundraiser is planned for Saturday, Sept. 25, at American Legion Post 583, at 300 FM 480 in Center Point.
For information, contact Charlie Britsch at (210) 663-5754.
The fundraiser is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include barbeque plates for $10 each, a silent auction, a raffle of a handmade quilt, and music.
Joyce Mechler, Kristin’s mother, said the local Victorious Walk Ministries has set up an account to which donations can be made, for those not attending Saturday’s fundraiser.
The Victorious Walk Ministries is a 501(c)3 organization, #202570555;
The bank account is: RBFCU Travis Walker Account #219262767. The routing number for the account is #314089681.
People also can mail checks to 301 Earl Garrett St., Kerrville, TX 78028, marked on the memo line, “Kristin Walker Fund.”
Mechler said they hope to get enough money through Saturday’s fundraiser to help their family’s mounting medical bills.
Walker family
Joyce Mechler, Kristin’s mother, said last week that the baby, a girl, was delivered 3 weeks early on Aug. 6 by Cesarian section, and through last week was also still in the same hospital as her mother.
Travis Walker, Kristin’s husband, has been taking care of the other two children, and traveling to San Antonio daily to see Kristin and their new daughter, Kinsley.
The other children are a daughter Ainsley, age 4; and a son Colton, age 2.
“The two older ones were home, out of day care, because of the virus. Now they’re back in day care; and we’re keeping them at our house on weekends,” Joyce Mechler said.
She said her daughter got sick with COVID the last week of July.
“She was already pregnant when the COVID vaccine was offered, but she thought it would hurt the baby. She had mixed feelings about getting a vaccination because of her pregnancy; and hadn’t done so before she became ill. And Travis wasn’t vaccinated then, but he is now. Then she gave the virus to us when we were over there helping take care of her and the kids.”
Mechler said she took her daughter to Peterson Regional Medical Center first, where, she said, the doctors there sent her home. When she got more ill during two days after that, Mechler took Kristin back to PRMC and after one day, the local doctors sent Kristin to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio on Aug. 2.
Since then (about six weeks), except for the surgery to deliver the baby, Kristin has been in an Intensive Care Unit that has 19 beds, partially a “lung recovery unit,” sedated and on a ventilator. That ICU has 19 beds, Joyce said, and four are occupied by new moms.
“She can wake up when we go to visit; and I can talk to her. But she can’t talk to me because of all the tubes. She’s getting a treatment that takes her blood out and oxygenates it and puts it back in. It’s a treatment to help her lungs so she can breathe better. But we couldn’t go see her in San Antonio until we both had negative COVID tests. We’ve gotten vaccinations now.”
She said her daughter’s treatment is called “Extra Corporeal Membrane Oxygenation” or “ECMO.”
That’s one reason for the fundraiser, she said.
The other part of the family’s emergency is that the new baby, Kinsley, has Downs Syndrome and was born with a hole in her heart. Doctors have told the family the little girl needs surgery to repair that hole in her heart before she’s six months old.
So the proceeds of the fundraiser on Saturday will be used for two purposes.
“I have a high school friend living in San Antonio who heard about all this, and offered to help organize a fundraiser.”
Travis, their son-in-law, has been studying to become a financial advisor and had advanced far enough to have one more qualifying test to take, when this medical emergency developed.
“Now, even if he gets to take that test, he can’t go to work. And Kristin used to sell Mary Kay products, and had an online clothing business going and was shipping clothes out, all over. She also was driving for the Favor grocery delivery service.
“Lots of friends and neighbors have been bringing food to their house, and toys for the kids. The money from the fundraiser will go mostly to medical bills, because neither parent is working,” Mechler said. “Travis visits Kristin in San Antonio during the ICU’s midday visiting hours, then returns to take care of the kids. We go during the evening visiting hours as often as we can. Kristin hasn’t been able to see the new baby yet, either.”
Mechler said Kristin is a Tivy High School graduate; and the Walker family moved to Kerrville a few years ago, after living in Fredericksburg and San Antonio.
