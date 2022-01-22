Dietert on display

The vast number of services and activities offered at Dietert Center was showcased Saturday morning during an inaugural Open House event, which hosted nearly 100 local residents.
A total of 15 information tables were created to educate guests on topics ranging from Mahjongg, quliting, and clogging, to continuing education, emergency services, Meals on Wheels and a group travel program.
“It was a first open house held like this,” Brenda Thompson, Dietert Center executive director, said. “We’ve done some similar things during the week, but most people can’t come. I wanted to do it on Saturday so that more people could come and working children could bring their parents.”
Thompson said Dietert Center has so much to offer that most guests were surprised.
“We are here for people of all ages,” Thompson said. “And so many people today are telling us that they have never been to Dietert Center before and have told me they had no idea the amount of services and activities are available here.”
In addition to activities and classes, Dietert Center offers support programs such as Meals on Wheels, senior support programs, equipment rentals, community services and free or affordable hot meals served each week day in the Friendship Cafe.
Julie Hamilton said she had been to a birthday party at Dietert Center, but never really understood all it offered.
“I had no idea how much was offered here (Dietert Center),” Hamilton said. “I didn’t know that that they had quilting. The clogging was new to me. But, I really did not know that the food was so good.”
Hamilton said she had invited to lunch at Dietert Center before, but it did not sound appealing to her at the time.
“I will definitely come to eat here again,” Hamilton said. “This (Open House) has been really wonderful.”
The wide scope of services, programs and activities offered are only possible with the help of volunteers, Thompson said, so she also set up a booth to engage new volunteers.
“The volunteer table has been busy and that’s great, because we need more volunteers,” Thompson said. “On average, we need 300-400 volunteers to help us do our programs. We need at least 200 volunteers just for our Meals on Wheels program.”
Overall, Thompson said she was really pleased with the turnout and response, saying the story of Dietert Center is special.
“This is a magical place,” Thompson said. “With an event like this, and the reception from the community, my heart is filled and I know my staff’s hearts are filled.”
Thompson said the success of Saturday’s event ensures the need for more such events and has prompted her to plan another one in the Spring.
“We will do this for sure at least twice a year, if not more,” Thompson said.
For more information or a weekday tour of the facility, visit www.dietertcenter.org or call (830) 792-4044.
