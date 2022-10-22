Butler, Dinkla named homecoming royalty

Tivy's Ben Butler and Dharma Dinkla were named Homecoming King and Queen, respectively, during ceremonies held Friday night at Antler Stadium.
The event included the entire homecoming court and class sweethearts and took place prior to the Antlers vs. Bastrop Cedar Creek football game.
