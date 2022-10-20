Roy speaks to local group during Kerrville stop

U.S. Congressman Chip Roy, who represents Kerr and nine other counties in Central Texas, made a campaign stop in Kerrville last Thursday. After meeting with a large group of his constituents at Buzzie’s BBQ, Roy went on to Tivy High School to meet students in senior government classes.
Roy serves as the U.S. Representative of the 21st Congressional District in Central Texas, and the parts of both Austin and northern Bexar County, and is being opposed on the November 8 ballot by Democrat Claudia Zapata. He serves on both the judiciary and veteran’s affairs committees in the House of Representatives.
“Veterans issues are very important to me. About 10 percent or between 75 and 80 thousand of my constituents in District 21 are veterans, with the largest numbers in San Antonio and the Hill Country,” Roy said.
Roy described the Texas border with Mexico and the influx of migrants and the drugs, especially fentanyl as “a horrific train wreck.”
“There were 72,000 deaths last year from fentanyl in the U.S. That’s more than the total number lost in Vietnam during the 20 years of war.”
He said during campaign stops around the district he has learned that 51 percent of the residents list the border issue as their number one concern in the upcoming election.
Roy said the answer to the border crisis is to do away with to the current “catch and release” policy and resume returning the migrants to their home country or to Mexico.
“We have to empower ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and kill the drug cartels.”
On school issues such as Critical Race Theory and gender identity related issues, Roy said the only way to handle them was “to empower parents.”
He said the only way to address many of the issues facing Americans and especially Texans was to “use the power of the purse to make changes in the Biden administration policies” during the upcoming two years and key to that is the successful return to Republican majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.
Roy is a member of the“Freedom Caucus” in the House and has been traveling around the nation in support of like-minded conservatives running for office on Nov. 8. He was on his way to Utah last week to campaign for Senator Mike Lee in his re-election bid.
On election integrity issues, Roy has submitted a bill in the next congressional session to change the federal and state election date from the first Tuesday in November to Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11 and make it a national holiday so everyone eligible will have the opportunity to vote.
He advocates the return to voting on Election Day, not extending early voting periods or increasing the use of mail-in ballots.
When asked whether he might consider throwing his hat in the ring for Speaker of the House when the Republicans retake control on Congress in January, Roy was non-committal.
Roy also addressed the recent $600 billion legislation to qualify victims of Agent Orange (in the Vietnam era) and veterans of the Middle East conflicts where “burn pits” were common and have been linked to serious health issues with veterans after they returned.
He explained why he voted against the bill, explaining it was mandatory spending and $290 billion of the funds were not generated in the budget presented.
Questioned why Congress has not asserted itself against President Biden’s executive orders, Roy said he supported limiting emergency spending to a 30-day limit and after that time Congress should take over and Congress should be the ones to decide how the federal dollars are spent.
Roy said he opposes writing “blank checks” with no accountability for the spending to the Ukraine war effort. He also supports expanding nuclear and natural gas as sources of energy in Texas rather than wind and solar.
He closed his remarks with “We need to gather together as Texans and protect Texas.”
Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24 and ends Friday, Nov. 4. Voting will be at the Hill Country Youth Event Center/Happy State Bank Expo Hall on Hwy 27 in Kerrville and at the Ingram ISD Administration Building, now the West Kerr Annex, on College Street in Ingram.
Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday thru Friday for the two weeks designated, plus an additional time on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at both locations.
(1) comment
and the chipper is also a conspiracy theorist.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.