‘Houses of Worship’ still on display

The Kerr Regional History Center, Kerrville’s research center and repository for historical and genealogical collections, has extended its new “Kerrville: Historic Houses of Worship” exhibit until March 2.
The exhibit explores the history of ecumenical Christianity in Kerrville from the early days of circuit riders to the formation and building of more permanent church structures, said local librarian Diane Miller, who first had the idea to create the exhibit.
It's a streamlined history of ecumenical goodwill, she added.
“When you think about us – we’re known as the Bible Belt, and when you look at the activity, there’s still a lot of good ecumenical cooperation today,” Miller said. “That’s where the idea came from.”
One section of the exhibit is devoted to the “circuit riders,” early traveling preachers.
“All of the denominations used them, but it was a huge hallmark of the Methodist Church,” Miller said. “You can see it in their expansion numbers and their gross numbers – it speaks to its success.”
But it was a dangerous lifestyle, she added, with many circuit riders dying before they turned 30.
Another section of the exhibit focuses on the Union Church in Kerrville, an early local church structure that four separate denominations called home, Miller said.
“We live in a time with church denominations splitting so frequently, but the Union Church was a structure that was built to house four denominations: Methodist, Baptist, Presbyterian and what is now Disciples of Christ,” she said. “They cooperatively built Union Church, which poetically held its first service in the 1860s on Christmas Eve. Prior to that structure, most of the worship was done by circuit riders (because there) weren’t enough people — a big enough Hill Country population — or money for these buildings.”
Miller was excited to find that Kerrville churches of all denominations were ready and willing to help equip the exhibit.
“When I reached out to the various churches, they’re the ones who gave me some of the artifacts that make the exhibits more interesting,” she said, noting that some churches even invited her to personally look through their storage rooms for potential artifacts.
Miller said local churches also gave her their denomination’s individual recipes for “Church punch” as a refreshing beverage for History Center events — and church representatives even offered to help make the punch themselves.
“It was very, very heartwarming,” Miller said.
Besides the Union Church, other early church structures featured in the exhibit include the First Methodist Church, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Notre Dame Catholic Church and Barnett Chapel Methodist Church — the oldest African-American church in Kerr County.
Launched Jan. 4, the exhibit features many unique items contributed by the churches in partnership with the History Center, Miller said. There are photos of circuit riders and of the early Union Church, as well as the other early churches, historic photos of congregants and commemorative plates. Also on display is a one-of-a-kind James Avery commission cross with design element document belonging to the First Presbyterian Church, as well as an original drawing by cartoonist, humorist and “Cowpokes” creator Ace Reid of the late Rev. Marvin Bond of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.
Another recent example of ecumenical cooperation in Kerrville is the Christmas “Church walk,” Miller noted, which recently enjoyed a post-pandemic revival. This community event features a “walk” between Notre Dame Catholic Church, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, First Presbyterian Church, First Baptist Church and First Assembly of God and draws crowds from many denominations to hear various local pastors and preachers speak.
The “Kerrville: Historic Houses of Worship” exhibit is located at 425 Water Street and remains open to the public on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with operating hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through March 3.
To learn more about the exhibit or organize a group visit, contact (830) 258-1274.
“Everybody jokes that Texas may be the buckle in the Bible belt, but you can’t separate our history from a lot of the historic religious development in our communities,” Miller said. “To me, the exhibit spoke to both practical as well as cooperative and supporting ideas that you see in Kerrville all the way from the Union Church to today’s Church walk. People respect each other’s beliefs and support each other in whatever their pursuit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.