Kerr County is seeing another spike in COVID-19 numbers, according to William B. “Dub” Thomas, the county’s emergency management coordinator.
“We’ve seen a substantial increase in our COVID numbers over the last week,” Thomas said. “On Nov. 5, we were at 86 active cases, and today, Nov. 13, we hit 136 cases of active, contagious infection.” That represents a 58 percent increase in just a little over a week, he added.
In addition, 23 new cases and one new COVID-19 death were reported by Peterson Health on Monday.
Thomas’ end-of-day report, which is compiled using information from both the Texas Department of State Health Services’ Region 8 and Peterson Regional Medical Center, states today’s current counts also include 935 recovered cases of the novel coronavirus in the community and 17 deaths.
While local school districts have not indicated action yet, neighboring Gillespie County’s Fredericksburg Independent School District announced Friday that it was closing all of its campuses and transitioning to remote learning only, effective immediately. The primary, elementary, middle and high schools all had met the threshold for positive cases among students and staff. School leaders said they would re-evaluate conditions after Thanksgiving.
“Our best chance for slowing the spread of the virus in our own community is for everyone to use those best practices that we’ve heard so many times over the past several months,” Thomas said. “Wear a mask or some type of face covering. Social distance by 6-feet or more. And, practice good hygiene.”
Those who debate the efficacy of wearing masks should note that the Centers for Disease Control issued an update yesterday, Nov. 12, that states: “Masks offer some protection to you and are also meant to protect those around you, in case you are unknowingly infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.”
“A mask is not a substitute for social distancing. Masks should still be worn in addition to staying at least 6 feet apart,” the CDC added.
For more information straight from the CDC, visit the website https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/ 2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/ cloth-face-cover-guidance.html.
“We all want to feel like everything is back to normal, but the fact is it is not,” Thomas said. “I ask everyone to please think of your families and neighbors – just wear the mask.”
Thomas provides coronavirus updates twice a week, detailing the number of active cases and reoveries as well.
For daily updates, visit the Peterson Health website at www.petersonhealth.com.
