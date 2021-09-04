Many mentors needed for KISD students

The Mentoring Program in Kerrville Independent School District is currently looking for new mentors to work with children.
Mentors need only to have a desire to help a child, be able to commit to one hour a week, and go through a background check. Contact any KISD campus of your choice for more information.
“Recruiting now is huge,” according to Laurie Rees, director for mentoring for KISD.
For this year, she hopes to start sessions of mentors and students again on Monday, Sept. 13.
“We had a lot of willing and able volunteer mentors who said it was exciting to work with our students. But we lost quite a few in the last year. But really only one of those was because of COVID-19. A few of them were nurses or worked for the police department; and they are still being ‘slammed’ at their work places.”
Rees said, “If a former mentor out in the community completed a recent school year with a student in elementary school or any other school; and would come back if they could continue with the same student now, we can try to make that happen.
“But if a person is a new mentor, they would start at the elementary school level,” she said.
“All it takes is the interest and reliability to be on a campus about one hour per week during the school year.”
The Kerrville ISD Mentoring Program started in 1991 as a relationship-based program, not for tutoring.
Each mentor is matched with a student or “mentee” and they are scheduled to meet regularly, one time a week for 50 minutes on the same day at the same time.
In previous years, she said they have had mentors ranging in age from 18 to 90. And they have come from all walks of life, including students, working people and retirees. Some from year to year are Schreiner University students; and Rees hopes since those students are back on the local campus, she will see that happen again.
All children have endured changes in lifestyle because of the pandemic, Rees said, and it’s vital to keep them connected with caring adults.
That’s why she’s concentrating on recruiting mentors now that school has started again.
She checked her files on one of the KISD campuses, and reported she previously had 40 adult mentors on her volunteer list for that school. And now, so far, for 2021-22 she has only 11 signed up.
“I have waiting lists of students again who want a mentor; and the lists are long,” Rees said.
“This is our 30th year to offer mentoring in KISD. Can you believe that?”
She said in her files she has one mentor who has been with the program since it began, a lady named Betsy Drapela.
And Rees recently heard from another long-time mentor, Jeri Sprouse, who reported she has kept in continuing contact with her student mentee over the years, and recently attended the young woman’s college graduation ceremony.
But Rees said in addition to valuing the long-term mentors, she’s always glad to take new mentors into the program.
If a mentor gets started with a student, she said, and the student moves to a new campus, the mentor also can move with that student, to continue meeting on the new campus.
Rees keeps lists of students on each elementary campus who are waiting to be matched with mentors.
So Rees is still looking for more willing adults who can volunteer for this project.
“The sooner the better,” she said. “We need as many as we can get.”
As for the facilities the students and mentors meet in, Rees said Tally Elementary School has a dedicated classroom students and mentors to use. The Nimitz, Starkey and Daniels campuses each have detached mentoring centers in buildings on campus.
Each space – no matter which campus it’s located on – offers a small library of books to read; games the pairs of students and mentors can play; and activity centers with other things the duos can do together including puzzles.
Rees has her mentoring building decorated with some of the completed puzzles, mounted on the walls as “artwork.”
Why mentor?
By all estimates, an astounding 17.6 million young people ~ nearly one-half the population of young people between 10 and 18 years of age ~ live in situations that could keep them from living up to their potential.
Without immediate intervention by caring adults, they could make choices that not only undermine their futures, but, ultimately, the economic and social well-being of our nation.
Mentoring is the presence of caring adults offering support, advice, friendship, reinforcement, and constructive examples and has proven to be a powerful tool for helping young people fulfill their potential.
Mentoring can help by improving young people’s attitudes toward their parents, peers, and teachers; encouraging students to stay motivated and focused on their education; providing a positive way for young people to spend free time; helping young people face daily challenges; and offering young people opportunities to consider new career paths and get much-needed economic skills and knowledge.
Are you ready to make a difference?
Contact Laurie Rees on the Daniels campus at 257-2233 or email her at Laurie.rees@kerrvilleisd.net.
This school year, Rees is working with Phyllis Blair, mentoring coordinator at Starkey Elementary School; and generally with the on-campus librarians at the other Kerrville ISD elementary campuses.
Her brochure about this program says research has consistently shown that mentoring relationships can have a significant positive effect on young people, yet the mentoring gap still persists with one in three young people in America not having access to a mentor.
Mentoring benefits students by providing them with someone who cares about them, and can offer a consistent presence, advice, friendship and reinforcement in their daily lives.
Ultimately, mentoring creates an opportunity for a young person to grow personally, socially and academically.
One graphic on the Mentoring brochure lists the following: M for motivate, E for encourage, N for nuture, T for teach, O for offer guidance, and R for role model.
