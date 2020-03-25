Governor Abbott announces approval of 'Major Disaster Declaration'

Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement thanking President Trump for issuing a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of Texas.
This announcement comes after the Governor requested the declaration—citing the need for additional federal assistance to save lives, to protect property, public health, and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of COVID-19.
“Texas is aggressively pursuing and implementing all necessary strategies to limit the impact of COVID-19, and I thank President Trump for his swift action to issue a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “The President’s declaration opens up new sources of funding for individual and public assistance that will help Texas respond to this public health emergency and protect public health and safety.”
This designation by President Donald Trump will open up the available federal funds to Texas residents and businesses.
