VA opens vaccines to spouses, caregivers

The Kerrville VA Medical Center announced it is providing COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone who served in the military, their caregivers and spouses, and some other beneficiaries under the authority granted by the Save Lives Act, signed by President Joe Biden on March 24.
“Since the start of the pandemic, South Texas Veterans Health Care System has been focused on vaccinating as many veterans as possible, and we are excited to multiply our efforts thanks to the Save Lives Act,” said Christopher Sandles, director of the South Texas Veterans Health Care System. “Beginning Monday, April 12, we will begin allowing walk-ins at the Kerrville VA Medical Center, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.”
Those eligible under the Save Lives Act to receive a vaccine can go to www.va.gov/covid-19-vaccine to register and stay informed on VA’s vaccine rollout process.
Veterans, caregivers, and spouses may present for a vaccination at the following location:
Kerrville VA Medical Center
Recreation Hall – Ground level
3600 Memorial Boulevard
Kerrville, TX 78028
For more information, visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/ or follow www.SanAntonioVAMC Facebook page. You may also obtain more information on VA’s COVID-19 vaccine efforts, read the national news release and theVAntage Point Blog.
