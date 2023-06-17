Suspect flees to Mexico, can't escape KCSO

An intense and determined effort by Kerr County Sheriff’s Office investigators has facilitated the end of the manhunt for a sexual assault suspect who ultimately fled to Mexico.
According to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha, KCSO investigators were informed of an alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old child on June 14, which led to an arrest warrant being issued for the suspect, Felix Barron, 30, of Ingram.
“Upon issuance of the warrant, it was discovered by the (KCSO) Criminal Investigations Division and Special Operations Division that Mr. Barron had fled to Mexico,” Leitha said. “This attempt to flee prosecution was allegedly assisted by Mr. Barron’s wife, Valeriana Roach Sanmiguel Barron, 34, also of Ingram.”
Although Barron had fled the country, KCSO investigators continued to attempt to arrest the suspect.
“After a prolonged negotiation with KCSO CID and SOD, Felix Barron surrendered to the Department of Homeland Security Investigations at the US Border Patrol station in Val Verde County,” Leitha said.
Barron was booked into the Kerr County Jail Saturday morning on June 17 and is being held on a $250,000 bond.
His wife, Valeriana Roach Sanmiguel Barron, was arrested on one count of Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution of a felon and remains in custody pending a $50,000 bond.
Leitha said charges may be added or modified prior to trial.
“Our CID and SOD teams worked day and night to begin the process of getting justice for this victim,” Leitha said. “With the nature of this case, it was imperative that this suspect was taken off the streets. In our office, fleeing the state or even leaving the country will never stop our pursuit of justice. The CID and SOD investigators working this case, along with our warrants division, delivered exactly the outcome we hoped to achieve. Everyone is safe and a wanted fugitive is in custody. We also appreciate The Department of Homeland Security for their assistance in this case.”
