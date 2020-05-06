National Guard tests 107, returning Friday

A total of 107 Kerr County citizens were able to receive free COVID-19 testing Saturday offered by the State of Texas and facilitated by Texas Army National Guard members, a service provided on behalf of the Texas Department of Emergency Management and Governor Greg Abbott, who has promised increased testing as he begins to “Reopen Texas.”
“Increased testing is the key to Governor Abbot’s plan to reopen the economy,” Kerrville Fire Department Division Chief Jerremy Hughes said. “Every day the National Guard is in two counties providing free COVID-19 testing.”
Hughes said any citizen can make an appointment to be tested on their own, without an order from a doctor, however, they must be symptomatic.
“The appointments fill up very fast,” Hughes said. “When the citizen calls, they will be asked questions and must have at least one symptom identified by the CDC for the coronavirus.”
Hughes said by 1 p.m. Saturday, all of the appointment slots had been filled.
“But they are coming back Friday,” Hughes said. “We are working on the details and will make an announcement once we finalize the location.”
According to Hughes, who is currently coordinating the county’s COVID-19 Emergency Operation Center on behalf of KFD, the increased testing will help protect citizens.
“When we are able to identify who has the virus, we can then isolate those people and then trace everyone they have had contact with,” Hughes said. “That’s the goal ... to know where the positive cases are and protect the public from exposure.”
Hughes said KFD was contacted by the Texas Department of Emergency Management about hosting the mobile testing center.
“Our job was to help coordinate the logistics and act as a liaison for the National Guard while they were here,” Hughes said. “I’ve never been a part of a civil military operation, but I can say it was very impressive to witness. They were organized and professional and the operation was very smooth.”
Friday's testing site will once again be at the Kroc Center.
Starting today, May 6, people can call (512) 883-2400, or go to “txcovidtest.org”, to be screened and to get an appointment for a time to be tested. Testing will not be provided to people who just drive up to the testing site. Tests are conducted by appointment only.
Anyone with the primary symptoms of the coronavirus, which include fever and dry cough, will be eligible for the test without needing a prescription from a medical professional. A screening process will be in place and administered by State Health Department personnel trained to gather information and assess symptoms which could suggest that a person should be tested for COVID-19.
People who are being tested will stay in their car and be administered the test without leaving their vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.